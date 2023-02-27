PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One Day, Match 129

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will go up against Nepal (NEP) in the 129th match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, February 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PNG vs NEP Dream11 fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

PNG have won only two out of their 28 games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against the USA by 35 runs.

Nepal, on the other hand, have won 12 out of their 28 games and are sixth in the points table. They won their last match against Scotland by two wickets.

PNG vs NEP Match Details

The 129th match of the CWC League-2 One Day will be played on February 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, at 11.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PNG vs NEP, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 129

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs NEP Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is primarily batting-friendly. Pacers have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the wicket. They will enjoy good swing and bounce and could trouble the batters.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 224 runs.

Last 5 Matches (CWC Lwague-2 One Day)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 224

Average second innings score: 246

PNG vs NEP Form Guide (CWC League-2 One Day)

PNG: W-L-L-W

NEP: L-L-L-L-L

PNG vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

PNG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PNG Probable Playing 11

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Kiplin Doriga, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Gaudi Toka, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, and Semo Kamea.

NEP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing 11

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, and Lalit Rajbanshi.

PNG vs NEP Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aasif Sheikh (27 matches, 757 runs, Strike Rate: 74.21)

Aasif has rather had a short international career so far but has proven his worth as the wicket-keeper. He has scored 757 runs at a strike rate of 74.21 in 27 matches.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Paudel (36 matches, 1157 runs, Strike Rate: 78.33)

Paudel has been in excellent form of late, with his last score being an unbeaten 95. He has amassed 1157 runs in 36 matches and must be included in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Assad Vala (53 matches, 1602 runs and 43 wickets, Strike Rate: 69.29 and Economy Rate: 3.90)

Assad has scored heavily and has picked up wickets regularly. He has scored 1602 runs while picking up 43 wickets in 53 ODIs.

Top Bowler Pick

Sandeep Lamichhane (34 matches, 82 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.10)

Sandeep has been taking wickets for fun and his stats say so. He has picked up 82 wickets at an economy of 4.10 in 34 matches.

PNG vs NEP match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane has been in excellent form in this tournament. He has scalped 82 wickets at an economy of 4.10 in 34 matches.

Dipendra Singh Airee

Airee could be one of the best options available to lead your fantasy team. He has scored 597 runs and also picked up 20 wickets in 35 ODIs.

5 Must-pick players with stats for PNG vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aasif Sheikh - 757 runs in 27 matches

Rohit Paudel - 1157 runs in 36 matches

Assad Vala - 1602 runs and 43 wickets in 53 matches

Sandeep Lamichhane - 82 wickets in 34 matches

Dipendra Singh Airee - 597 runs and 20 wickets in 35 matches

PNG vs NEP match expert tips

Assad Vala could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 129, Head to Head League

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One Day

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Tony Ura, Sese Bau

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 129, Grand League

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One Day

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Riley Hekure

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane

