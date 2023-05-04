POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series will see Portugal (POR) squaring off against Gibraltar (GIB) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Portugal won their first match against Malta by 84 runs. Gibraltar has various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this year's championship.

Gibraltar will give it their all to win the match, but Portugal are expected to win this intriguing encounter.

POR vs GIB Match Details

The 2nd match of the Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series will be played on May 4 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs GIB, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically gifted will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Malta and Portugal, where a total of 236 runs were scored for a loss of 16 wickets.

POR vs GIB Form Guide

POR - W

GIB - Will be playing their first match

POR vs GIB Probable Playing XI

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Anthony Chambers, Suman Ghimire, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Zohaib Sarwar, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan II

GIB Playing XI

No injury updates

Kayron Stagno (wk), Jonathan West, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, James Fitzgerald, Balaji Pai (c), Iain Latin, Kabir Mirpuri, Samarth Bodha, Jack Horrocks

POR vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya

K Gholiya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Stagno is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Bruce

L Bruce and A Andani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Nestor played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Shahzad

N Shahzad and A Pai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Fitzgerald is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Siraj and J Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. R Sarwar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

POR vs GIB match captain and vice-captain choices

N Shahzad

N Shahzad will bat in the top order and will complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 44 runs in the last match.

M Siraj

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Siraj as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 5 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for POR vs GIB, Match 2

N Shahzad

M Siraj

A Pai

L Bruce

A Andani

Portugal vs Gibraltar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Portugal vs Gibraltar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya

Batters: A Andani, L Bruce, K Nestor

All-rounders: N Shahzad, A Pai, I Latin, J Fitzgerald

Bowlers: J Khan, M Siraj, R Sarwar

Portugal vs Gibraltar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya

Batters: A Andani, L Bruce, S Ghimire

All-rounders: N Shahzad, A Pai, I Latin, J Fitzgerald, F Stoman

Bowlers: J Khan, M Siraj

