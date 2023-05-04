POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

The 1st match of the Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series will see Portugal (POR) squaring off against Malta (MAL) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the POR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and will look to start off on a positive note.

Portugal are tough opponents with good experience in T10, but Malta are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

POR vs MAL Match Details

The 1st match of the Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series will be played on May 4 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 6:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

POR vs MAL, Match 1

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 6:15 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

POR vs MAL Form Guide

POR - Will be playing their first match

MAL - Will be playing their first match

POR vs MAL Probable Playing XI

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Anthony Chambers, Suman Ghimire, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Zohaib Sarwar, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan II

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaftab Khan (wk), Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Fazil Rahman, Ryan Bastiansz, Basil George, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma, Jaison Jerome, Ashok Bishnoi, David Marks

POR vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya

K Gholiya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Andani

R Bastiansz and A Andani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Ghimire played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B George

N Shahzad and B George are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Mughal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bishnoi and J Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Maisam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

POR vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George will bat in the top order and will complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

F Mughal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Mughal as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for POR vs MAL, Match 1

N Shahzad

F Mughal

B George

S Ghimire

A Andani

Portugal vs Malta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Portugal vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, K Gholiya

Batters: A Andani, R Bastiansz, S Ghimire

All-rounders: N Shahzad, F Mughal, B George

Bowlers: J Khan, A Bishnoi, S Maisam

Portugal vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya

Batters: A Andani, R Bastiansz, S Ghimire

All-rounders: N Shahzad, F Mughal, B George, F Stoman, C Greenshields

Bowlers: J Khan, A Bishnoi

