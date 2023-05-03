REN vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 3

The 3rd match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see the Renegades (REN) squaring off against the Hawksbills (HAW) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the REN vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to start off on a positive note.

The Hawksbills will give it their all to win the match, but the Renegades have the presence of experienced players to win this nail-biting encounter.

REN vs HAW Match Details

The 3rd match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs HAW, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

REN vs HAW Form Guide

REN - Will be playing their first match

HAW - Will be playing their first match

REN vs HAW Probable Playing XI

REN Playing XI

No injury updates

Gershum Phillip, Kadeem Henry, Shavon Moore, Timmo Thomas, Xavier Drew, Jermaine Otto, Joshua Thomas (wk), Elroy Francis jnr, Ishmael Peters, Kelvin Pittman, Nino Henry (c)

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Deran Benta, Jamaul Fernandez, Michael Harillal, Owen Graham, Terique Mason, Winston Nelson, Michael Dover (wk), Anthony Martin, Ian Eusebe, Justin Athanaze, Zaveek Toppin

REN vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Otto

J Otto is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Benta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Henry

J Fernandez and K Henry are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. X Drew played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Athanaze

E Francis and J Athanaze are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Moore is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Martins

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Harilall and A Martins. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Peters is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

REN vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Athanaze

J Athanaze will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

E Francis

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Francis as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for REN vs HAW, Match 3

J Athanaze

E Francis

A Martin

S Moore

K Henry

Renegades vs Hawksbills Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Renegades vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Otto

Batters: K Henry, X Drew, J Fernandez

All-rounders: E Francis, J Athanaze, S Moore, W Nelson

Bowlers: A Martin, I Peters, M Harilall

Renegades vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Otto

Batters: K Henry

All-rounders: E Francis, J Athanaze, S Moore, W Nelson, O Graham, T Thomas

Bowlers: A Martin, I Peters, M Harilall

