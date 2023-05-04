REN vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 5

The 5th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see the Renegades (REN) squaring off against the Rockets (ROC) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the REN vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Renegades lost their last match against the Hawksbills by 6 wickets. The Rockets, on the other hand, won their last match against the Pacers by 24 runs.

The Renegades will give it their all to win the match, but the Rockets are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

REN vs ROC Match Details

The 5th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs ROC, Match 5

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Renegades and the Hawksbills, where a total of 212 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

REN vs ROC Form Guide

REN - L

ROC - W

REN vs ROC Probable Playing XI

REN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jermaine Otto (wk), Kadeem Henry, Elroy Francis, Nino Henry (c), Gershum Phillip, Timmo Thomas, Richie Thomas, Shavon Moore, Joshua Thomas-I, Orandel Boston, Larry Joseph

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kerry Mentore (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Shane Burton, Hilroy Andrew, Kadeem Phillip, Kadeem Josiah, Glen Williams, Tarek Charles, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Ephraim Pollard, Rodney Williams

REN vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Otto is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Phillip

H Andrew and K Phillip are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Henry played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Cornwall

S Moore and R Cornwall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Thomas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Williams and R Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Shadrach is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

REN vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

R Cornwall will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 60 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

S Moore

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Moore as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for REN vs ROC, Match 5

R Cornwall

E Francis

S Moore

K Phillip

T Thomas

Renegades vs Rockets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Renegades vs Rockets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: K Henry, K Phillip

All-rounders: E Francis, S Moore, K Josiah, R Cornwall, T Thomas

Bowlers: N Henry, V Shadrach, R Williams

Renegades vs Rockets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: K Henry, K Phillip, H Andrew

All-rounders: E Francis, S Moore, K Josiah, R Cornwall, T Thomas

Bowlers: N Henry, O Boston

