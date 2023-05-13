ROC vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, 3rd Place Playoff

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Rockets (ROC) squaring off against the Hawksbills (HAW) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROC vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Hawksbills have won five of their last 11matches. The Rockets, on the other hand, have done well to secure seven victories in 11 appearances.

The Hawksbills have been decent performers, but the Rockets are expected to win this interesting encounter.

ROC vs HAW Match Details

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 13 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROC vs HAW , 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: 13th May 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Rockets and Chargers, where a total of 108 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

ROC vs HAW Form Guide

ROC - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

HAW - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

ROC vs HAW Probable Playing XI

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kerry Mentore (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Cleton Payne, Hilroy Andrew, Kadeem Phillip, Kadeem Josiah, Glen Williams, Ephraim Pollard, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Shaquan Hewlett, Shane Burton

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Jamaul Fernandez, Deran Benta (wk), Michael Dover, Owen Graham, Justin Athanaze (c), Gavin Tonge, Tehrique Mason, Nicolas Tappin, Ian Eusebe, Anthony Martin, Michael Harilall

ROC vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Benta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Andrew

K Phillip and H Andrew are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Eusebe played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Cornwall

J Athanaze and R Cornwall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Graham is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Harilall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Harilall and A Martins. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Shadrach is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROC vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

R Cornwall will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 709 points in the last eight matches.

J Athanaze

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Athanaze as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 678 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ROC vs HAW, 3rd Place Playoff

R Cornwall

J Athanaze

O Graham

A Martins

M Harilall

Rockets vs Hawksbills Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rockets vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore, D Benta

Batters: H Andrew, K Phillip

All-rounders: O Graham, R Cornwall, J Athanaze, K Josiah

Bowlers: M Harilall, G Williams, A Martins

Rockets vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore, D Benta

Batters: H Andrew

All-rounders: O Graham, R Cornwall, J Athanaze, K Josiah, E Pollard, S Burton

Bowlers: M Harilall, A Martins

