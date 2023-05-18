ROY vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 8

The 8th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Royals (ROY) squaring off against the Smashers (SMA) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROY vs SMA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Smashers lost their last match against the Eagles by 9 runs. The Royals, on the other hand, faced a defeat against Kings by 36 runs.

Both teams started off on a losing note, but the Royals have the presence of quality players, who are expected to help them prevail in this encounter.

ROY vs SMA Match Details

The 8th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 18 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROY vs SMA, Match 8

Date and Time: 18th May 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Patriots and the Warriors, where a total of 234 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

ROY vs SMA Form Guide

ROY - L

SMA - L

ROY vs SMA Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajashekar Reddy, Abhishek Singh (c), Jayaprakash Manikandan, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Karthigesan-S, Bharath Kumar-G, Barani-V, P Surendiran (wk), Kaladi Nagur Babu, Prasanna Hajare, Balaji Gajula

SMA Playing XI

No injury updates

P Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar-R, Harendra Balaji, Manoj R, Pugazhvendhan P, Sivamurugan M, Arunachalam V (c), Harshavardhan MP, Karthikesan-R (wk), Satish Jangir B, Prasanth

ROY vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Surendiran

P Surendiran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Sivamurugan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Reddy

J Manikandan and R Reddy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Sunil played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Raut

Arunachalam V and R Raut are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Sivakumar S is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sakthivel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Murugan and S Sakthivel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Raju is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROY vs SMA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Raut

R Raut will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 12 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

R Reddy

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Reddy as he will bat in the top order and in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 74 runs in the last match

5 Must-Picks for ROY vs SMA, Match 8

Arunachalam V

R Reddy

P Sunil

J Manikandan

R Raut

Royals vs Smashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royals vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Surendiran, M Sivamurugan

Batters: J Manikandan, R Reddy, P Sunil

All-rounders: Arunachalam V, R Reddy, Sivakumar S

Bowlers: S Sakthivel, S Raju, P Murugan

Royals vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sivamurugan

Batters: J Manikandan, R Reddy, P Sunil, H Balaji

All-rounders: Arunachalam V, R Reddy, Sivakumar S, H Janarthanan

Bowlers: S Sakthivel, P Murugan

