RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 25 & 26

Royal Strikers (RST) will be up against Marsa CC (MAR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta games at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Sunday (February 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RST vs MAR Fantasy Prediction.

The Strikers have won two of their four games and are fourth in the points table. They won their last encounter against Gozo CC by 48 runs.

Marsa, meanwhile, have lost both their games and are eighth in the standings. They lost their last game against Msida Warriors by 19 runs.

RST vs MAR Match Details

The 25th & 26th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 5 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 1:30 & 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.l

Match: RST vs MAR, ECS T10 Malta, Match 25 & 26

Date and Time: February 5,, 2023; 1:30 & 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

RST vs MAR Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 90

RST vs MAR Form Guide (Last match)

Royal Strikers: W

Marsa CC: L

RST vs MAR probable playing XIs for today’s match

RST Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

RST Probable Playing XI

Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas(C), Clinto Paul, Uday Maclean, Ashwin Raju, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Allam Bala, Praveen John, Rahul Narayanan, Santhu Santhoshkumar, Yadav Manu.

MAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MAR Probable Playing XI

John Grima, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Bikram Arora(C), Ghulam Qadri, Faisal Mahrose, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Leon Thomas.

RST vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Chanjal Sudarsanan (2 matches, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 111.76)

He's a terrific player who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 19 runs in two games at a strike rate of 111.76.

Top Batter pick

Haroon Mughal (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 154.17)

He was in terrific form in the last game, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 154.17.

Top All-rounder pick

Fanyan Mughal (2 matches, 45 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 281.25 and Economy Rate: 4.50)

Mughal is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 45 runs in two games at a strike rate of 281.25 and has also picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Jais Mathew (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.75)

He has been decent with his efforts with the ball. He has picked up four wickets in four games at an economy rate of 10.75.

RST vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Fanyan Mughal

He's a power-packed player who can contribute with his all-round ability. He has scored 45 runs in two games at a strike rate of 281.25 and has also picked up two wickets.

Priyan Pushparajan

He's an excellent contender for captaincy choice. He has scored 99 runs and picked up three wickets in four games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for RST vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Priyan Pushparajan 3 wickets and 99 runs in 4 matches

Faisal Mahrose 3 wickets and 24 runs in 2 matches

Fanyan Mughal 45 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Jais Mathew 4 wickets in 4 matches

Savio Thomas 7 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

RST vs MAR match expert tips

Priyan Pushparajan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this RST vs MAR match, click here.

RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25 & 26, Head-to-Head League

Enter captionfan

RST vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Chanjal Sudarsanan

Batters: Haroon Mughal, Kushlesh Koppaka, Muhammad Suleman-I

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Priyan Pushparajan, Savio Thomas, Varun Prasath, Faisal Mahrose

Bowlers: Waqas-Khan, Jais Mathew

RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25 & 26, Grand League

RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

RST vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Chanjal Sudarsanan

Batters: Haroon Mughal, Kushlesh Koppaka, Roshan Lorance

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Priyan Pushparajan, Savio Thomas, Varun Prasath, Faisal Mahrose

Bowlers: Arslan Arshad, Jais Mathew.

Poll : 0 votes