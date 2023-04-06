GAM vs IR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Portugal, Match 51

The 51st match of the ECS Portugal will see Gamblers SC (GAM) squaring off against the Indian Royals (IR) at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Thursday, April 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GAM vs IR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gamblers SC have won one of their last seven matches. The Indian Royals, on the other hand, have lost all of their last eight matches of the season.

The Indian Royals will give it their all to win the match, but Gamblers SC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GAM vs IR Match Details

The 51st match of the ECS Portugal will be played on April 6 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GAM vs IR, Match 51

Date and Time: 6th April 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Gorkha 11 and Fighters CC, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

GAM vs IR Form Guide

GAM - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

IR - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

GAM vs IR Probable Playing XI

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Daniyal Asgher, Vikash Sikhri, Ranjit Narayan, Ankush Kumar, Jay Prakash, Sripal Matta, Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman

IR Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaurav Sharma-II (wk), Vishal Arora, Ronak Nanvare, Syed Arshad, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Parminder Singh-I, Kc Lakshman, Ujjval Kansal, Abhishek Rajesh Chougule, Rajesh Joshi, Louis Blackwell

GAM vs IR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya

K Gholiya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Sinha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Arshad

A Khokhar and S Arshad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Balkrisna played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kumar

A Kumar and P Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Suryawanshi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Matta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumar and S Matta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Kamboj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GAM vs IR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kumar

A Kumar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 461 points in the last seven matches.

P Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Singh as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 398 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for GAM vs IR, Match 51

P Singh

A Kumar

N Suryawanshi

R Narayan

K Gholiya

Gamblers SC vs Indian Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gamblers SC vs Indian Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya

Batters: S Arshad, A Khokhar

All-rounders: P Singh, R Narayan, A Kumar, N Suryawanshi, U Kansal

Bowlers: S Matta, S Kumar, N Kamboj

Gamblers SC vs Indian Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya

Batters: S Arshad

All-rounders: P Singh, R Narayan, A Kumar, N Suryawanshi, U Kansal, J Parkash, U Karki

Bowlers: S Matta, S Kumar

