SDT vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 18

The 18th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see SRK Diesel Trading (SDT) squaring off against Arqum Cricket Club (ACC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, April 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SDT vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

SRK Diesel Trading have lost both of their last two matches. Arqum Cricket Club, too are winless in both appearances.

SRK Diesel Trading have a talented squad, but Arqum Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SDT vs ACC Match Details

The 18th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SDT vs ACC, Match 18

Date and Time: 3rd April 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Future Mattress and DCC Starlets, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SDT vs ACC Form Guide

SDT - L L

ACC - L L

SDT vs ACC Probable Playing XI

SDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh-IV (wk), Majeed Ullah Khan (c), Muhammad Moin Khan, Habib Ullah, Rafi Ullah, Muhammad Sagheer, Javed Khan-ll, Nasir Nawaz-l, Muhammad Shahbaz

ACC Playing XI

No injury updates

Adnaan Khan, Farhan babar (wk), Jaffer Naqvi, karan Menon, Hamad Shahzad (c), Abdullah Ghazi, Wajahat Butt-I, Muhammad Hilal, Muhammad Qasim-ll, Fawad Hussain, Jagraj Singh

SDT vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Dawood

M Dawood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Babar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Tufail

K Menon and M Tufail are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Ullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ghazi

R Ullah and A Ghazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Shahbaz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ullah and M Shahbaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Qasim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SDT vs ACC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghazi

A Ghazi will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 31 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

R Ullah

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Ullah as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 10 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SDT vs ACC, Match 18

M Shahbaz

R Ullah

A Ghazi

M Dawood

W Butt

SRK Diesel Trading vs Arqum Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SRK Diesel Trading vs Arqum Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Dawood, F Babar

Batters: M Tufail

All-rounders: A Ghazi, R Ullah, M Sagheer, S Rasool, W Butt

Bowlers: M Shahbaz, A Ullah, M Qasim

SRK Diesel Trading vs Arqum Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Dawood, F Babar

Batters: K Menon

All-rounders: A Ghazi, R Ullah, M Sagheer, W Butt

Bowlers: M Shahbaz, A Ullah, M Qasim, J Singh

