The 12th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see the Singapore Under-19 (SIN-U19) go up against Hong Kong Under-19 (HK-U19) at the Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Singapore Under-19 have won one out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last match against UAE Under-19 by eight wickets.

Hong Kong Under-19, on the other hand, have also won one out of their three matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Nepal Under-19 by nine wickets.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 28 at the Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE. The match is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19, ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 12

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens Ajman Ground has favored bowlers in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 140 runs.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Form Guide (Last Match)

Singapore Under-19: L

Hong Kong Under-19: L

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

SIN-U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN-U19 Probable Playing 11

Aaryan Modi, Adwitya Bhargava, Arjun Nagpal, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Kabir Biren, Mahiyu Bhatia, Pranav Maheshwari, Pratham Somani (wk), Sidhanth Srikanth, and Venkatesan Thiyanesh.

HK-U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

HK-U19 Probable Playing 11

Aarez Dar, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ahan Trivedi (c), Darsh Vora, Abdul Samad, Danny Mapp, Aliyaan Zahir, Mudassar Khan, Paraspreet Singh, Parth Bhagwat, Shiv Mathur.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ansh Doshi (3 matches, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 41.82)

Ansh is quite safe behind the stumps and he can be pretty handy with the bat too. He has scored 23 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 41.82.

Top Batter pick

Parth Bhagwat (3 matches, 63 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 49.61 and Economy Rate: 6.40)

Parth has the ability to change the complexion of the match with both the bat and ball. He has scored 63 runs in three matches, while also scalping one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Jeevan Santhanam (3 matches, 2 wickets and 22 runs, Economy Rate: 3.40 and Strike Rate: 35.48)

Jeevan will be a key figure for Singapore Under-19 with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 22 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.40 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Adwitya Bhargava (3 matches, 5 wickets and 6 runs, Economy Rate: 5.10 and Strike Rate: 85.71)

Adwitya is expected to lead the bowling unit for Singapore Under-19. He has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.10, while also scoring six runs.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Parth Bhagwat

Parth is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 63 runs while scalping one wicket in three matches.

Jeevan Santhanam

Jeevan can be a good choice for captaincy as he has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 22 runs while picking up two wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Adwitya Bhargava - 6 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Aryaveer Chaudhry - 41 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Sidhanth Srikanth - 118 runs in 3 matches

Jeevan Santhanam - 22 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Parth Bhagwat - 63 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 match expert tips

Adwitya Bhargava could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is a quality bowler who has been scalping wickets regularly.

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ansh Doshi, Kabir Biren

Batters: Parth Bhagwat, Sidhanth Srikanth, Abdul Samad Khan

All-rounders: Aliyaan Zahir Mohammad, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Jeevan Santhanam, Pranav Maheshwari

Bowlers: Ahan Trivedi, Adwitya Bhargava

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction

SIN-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ansh Doshi, Kabir Biren

Batters: Parth Bhagwat, Sidhanth Srikanth, Abhuday Chhajer

All-rounders: Aryaveer Chaudhry, Jeevan Santhanam, Pranav Maheshwari

Bowlers: Darsh Vora, Ahan Trivedi, Adwitya Bhargava.

