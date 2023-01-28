SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for UAE T20 League, Match 19

Sharjah (SJH) will lock horns with Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the 19th game of the UAE T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Saturday (January 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SJH vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sharjah have won two of their six games and are fourth in the points table. Their last game against Dubai was abandoned due to rain. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, have lost five of their six games and are at the bottom of the standings. Their last game against Gulf Giants was abandoned due to rain.

SJH vs ABD Match Details

The 19th game of the UAE T20 League will be played on January 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 03:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: SJH vs ABD, UAE T20, Match 19

Date and Time: January 28, 2022; 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

SJH vs ABD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been in favour of batters in the last few games. Meanwhile, pacers have also managed to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first innings score in the last two games here being 164.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 184

Average second innings score: 176

SJH vs ABD Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Sharjah: NR-W-W-L

Abu Dhabi: L-L-L-L

SJH vs ABD probable playing XIs for today’s match

SJH Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SJH Probable Playing XI

Joe Denly (C), Adam Hose, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

ABD Injury/Team News

No major injury update

ABD Probable Playing XI

Sunil Narine (C), Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Ali

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 144.44)

Gurbaz is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick runs for his side on Saturday. He has scored 104 runs in six games.

Top Batter pick

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (6 matches, 213 runs, Strike Rate: 167.71)

Cadmore is the leading run-scorer for Sharjah in the ongoing season with 213 runs at a strike rate of 167+. He could be an essential pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammad Nabi, (6 matches, 58 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 118.36 and Economy Rate: 7.90)

Nabi is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a great differential pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 58 runs and also picked up two wickets in six games.

Top Bowler pick

Junaid Siddique (6 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.96)

Siddique has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up nine wickets in six games. He's a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs.

SJH vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Russell can prove to be a great multiplier pick in your fantasy team because of his all-round skills. In five games, he has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of close to 175 and picked up four wickets too.

Sunil Narine

Narine can provide you with some crucial points with both bat and ball on Saturday. He has picked up five wickets and scored 51 runs in five games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SJH vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tom Kohler-Cadmore 213 runs in 6 matches

Andre Russell 108 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

Junaid Siddique 9 wickets in 6 matches

Naveen-ul-Haq 9 wickets in 6 matches

Sunil Narine 51 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches

SJH vs ABD match expert tips

Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen has been in decent form with the ball for his side this season. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 in his six outings.

Naveen has been in decent form with the ball for his side this season. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 in his six outings.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - UAE T20 League

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Dhananjaya de Silva, Brandon King, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Grand League

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - UAE T20 League

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Dhananjaya de Silva, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique

