Sloggers (SLG) will go up against Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back European Cricket T10 Gibraltar games at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar on Friday (February 17). Ahead of the exciting game, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Sloggers have won only five of their 26 games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They won their last game against Rubgy CC by three runs, though. Pirates, meanwhile, have won 12 of their 26 games and are third in the standings. They lost their last outing against Entainers by 13 runs.

SLG vs PIR Match Details

The 55th and 56th games of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 17 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar at 12:00 am and 2:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: SLG vs PIR, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar, Matches 55 & 56

Date and Time: 17 February, 2023; 12:00 am & 2:00 am IST

Venue: European Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs PIR Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 77.

SLG vs PIR Form Guide (Last Match)

Sloggers: W

Pirates: L

SLG vs PIR probable playing XIs for today’s match

SLG Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SLG Probable Playing XI

MO Bacarese, BAA Zammitt, K Mirpuri(C), CV Harrison, JD Freyone, K Stagno, Luke Collado, Lee James Graham, Mark Casciaro, Jorgen Haveland, Matthew Reoch

PIR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PIR Probable Playing XI

CM Rocca, L Burns(C), MD Garratt, Kenroy Nestor, R Cunningham, Andrew Reyes, Jonathan West, Asif Tarar, Ryan Grimes, Keld Van Schreven, Ryan Cunningham

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jonathan West (10 matches, 153 runs, Strike Rate: 129.66)

He's a strong wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 129.66 in ten games.

Top Batter pick

David Robson (14 matches, 147 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 102.80 and Economy Rate: 8.11)

He has scored 147 runs at a strike rate of 102.80 in 14 games. He's a top-quality batter who would love to maintain his form against the Sloggers.

Top All-rounder pick

Kenroy Nestor (21 matches, 8 wickets and 490 runs, Economy Rate: 10.97 and Strike Rate: 156.55)

He's a hard-hitting batting all-rounder who can score big and take games away from the opposition. He has scored 490 runs at a strike rate of 156.55 in 21 games and has also picked up eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Sebastian Suarez (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

He could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He has picked up two wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.75.

SLG vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kenroy Nestor

He could be a brilliant captaincy pick. He has scored 490 runs and picked up eight wickets in 21 games.

Bryan Zammitt

He could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 151.67 in 14 games and picked up three wickets.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kenroy Nestor 490 runs and 8 wickets in 21 matches

Andrew Reyes 12 wickets and 190 runs in 17 matches

Richard Cunningham 18 runs and 18 wickets in 24 matches

Jawwad Bokhari 140 runs and 8 wickets in 15 matches

Bryan Zammitt 273 runs and 3 wickets in 14 matches

SLG vs PIR Match Expert Tips

Kenroy Nestor could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, considering his recent form.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 55 & 56, Head-to-Head League

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan West, Eashan Patel

Batters: David Robson, Ryan Grimes

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Robin Petrie, Jawwad Bokhari, Bryan Zammitt

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, Sebastian Suarez

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 55 & 56, Grand League

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan West, Eashan Patel, Rahul Daswani

Batters: Ryan Grimes

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Shanujan Vaeadharajah, Jawwad Bokhari, Bryan Zammitt

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, Christian Barbara.

