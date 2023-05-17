SNA vs PKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 47

The 47th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see SNASY (SNA) squaring off against Pak Riders (PKR) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Wednesday, May 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SNA vs PKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

SNASY have won none of their last eight matches. Pak Riders, on the other hand, have won three of their last seven matches of the tournament.

SNASY will give it their all to win the match, but the Pak Riders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SNA vs PKR Match Details

The 47th match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 17 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SNA vs PKR, Match 47

Date and Time: 17th May 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indian CC Vienna and Austrian Cricket Tigers, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

SNA vs PKR Form Guide

SNA - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

PKR - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

SNA vs PKR Probable Playing XI

SNA Playing XI

No injury updates

Navin Wijesekera ©, Lakmal Kasthuri, Jamil Bahramkhil (wk), Janan Ghelzai, Shivam Subhash, Divith Wijesekera, Sharan Gill, Sumer Shergil, Farhaan Mohideen, Ali Hassan, Nouman Arif

PKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeshan Arif, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Naveed Sadiq, Amir Latif, Sikander Hayat, Saqib Riaz, Adnannaser Naseri, Umar Tariq, Kamran Naeem (c & wk), Ziaurahman Shinwari, Zaman Sikander

SNA vs PKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bahramkhil

J Bahramkhil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Naeem is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Ghelzai

Z Arif and J Ghelzai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Naseri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Wijesekera

N Wijesekera and R Abdurahimzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Sadiq is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Wijesekera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Kasthuri and D Wijesekera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sardar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SNA vs PKR match captain and vice-captain choices

N Wijesekera

N Wijesekera will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 342 points in the last eight matches.

R Abdurahimzai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Abdurahimzai as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 273 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SNA vs PKR, Match 47

N Wijesekera

R Abdurahimzai

Z Arif

J Ghelzai

J Bahramkhil

SNASY vs Pak Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SNASY vs Pak Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bahramkhil

Batters: J Ghelzai, Z Arif, A Naseri

All-rounders: N Wijesekera, S Gill, R Abdurahimzai, N Sadiq, S Subhash

Bowlers: A Sardar, D Wijesekera, L Kasthuri

SNASY vs Pak Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bahramkhil

Batters: J Ghelzai, Z Arif, A Naseri, K Kailash

All-rounders: N Wijesekera, S Gill, R Abdurahimzai, N Sadiq

Bowlers: A Sardar, Z Shinwari

