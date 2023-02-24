SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Isle of Man tour of Spain, Match 2

The second match of the Isle of Man Tour of Spain will see Spain go up against Isle of Man (SPA vs IM) on Friday, February 24. The LA Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Spain, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The two teams will notably play in the first match of the tour earlier on the same day.

Spain will be looking forward to starting their campaign with a win and build on it in the second game. They have got a good mixture of young and experienced players and a team that can certainly cause their opponents a number of problems.

Isle of Man, on the other hand, too will be hoping to win the opening T20 match and set the way for the series ahead by securing victory in this game. Players like George Burrows and Chris Langford can play key roles in what is expected to be an entertaining encounter.

SPA vs IM Match Details

The second match of the Isle of Man Tour of Spain will be played on Friday, February 24, at the LA Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Spain. The match is set to take place at 6:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Spain vs Isle of Man, Isle of Man tour of Spain, Match 2.

Date and Time: February 24, 2023, 6:45 pm IST.

Venue: LA Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Spain.

SPA vs IM Pitch Report

The track at the LA Manga Club Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there might not be much in the wicket for the spinners.

SPA vs IM Form Guide (Last Match)

Spain: NA.

Isle of Man: NA.

SPA vs IM probable playing 11s for today’s match

SPA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Spain heading into this important encounter.

SPA Probable Playing 11

Lorne Burns, Christian Munoz-Mills, Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Kamran, Yasir Ali, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Mohammad Yasin, Hamza Dar, Ravi Panchal, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mehmood.

IM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Isle of Man ahead of this key match-up.

IM Probable Playing 11

Carl Hartmann (wk), Nathan Knights, Christian Webster, Jacob Butler, Eddie Beard, Joe Burrows, Dollin Jansen, Edward Walker, Chris Langford, Matthew Ansell, Kieran Cawte.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Daniel Doyle-Calle (13 matches, 257 runs, Strike Rate: 111.73)

Daniel Doyle-Calle is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 111.73 in 13 matches for his side and will be keen to deliver in the match on Friday.

Top Batter pick

George Burrows (10 matches, 301 runs, Strike Rate: 125.94)

George Burrows is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 301 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 125.94 and his record makes him a must-have on your SPA vs IM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Yasir Ali (27 matches, 28 wickets and 590 runs, Economy Rate: 6.05 and Strike Rate: 103.50)

Yasir Ali is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 590 runs in 27 matches, while also picking up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 6.05.

Ali's all-round capabilities and valuable experience make him an excellent option for your fantasy outfit for Friday's match.

Top Bowler pick

Jacob Butler (10 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.07)

Jacob Butler is expected to lead the bowling unit for Isle of Man. He has fetched 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.07, making him an important option for your SPA vs IM Dream11 fantasy team.

SPA vs IM match captain and vice-captain choices

Yasir Ali

Yasir Ali is a dependable bet for your fantasy team's captaincy on Friday due to his experience and consistent all-round performances. He has scored 590 runs while picking up 28 wickets in 27 matches for his team.

George Burrows

George Burrows will be a good choice for your Dream11 outfit's captaincy as he will be a key figure for Isle of Man with the bat. He has scored 301 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 125.94 and will be raring to go on Friday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasir Ali: 590 runs and 28 wickets in 27 matches.

George Burrows: 301 runs in 10 matches.

Daniel Doyle-Calle: 257 runs in 13 matches.

Chris Langford: 30 runs and 11 wickets in nine matches.

Jacob Butler: 14 wickets in 10 matches.

SPA vs IM match expert tips

Yasir Ali could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is a handy player to have and he can contribute at a very high level. His ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments makes him a key pick for your fantasy team for Friday's contest.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

Spain vs Isle of Man Dream11 Prediction - 2nd T20I

SPA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle.

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, George Burrows, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Dar.

All-rounders: Joe Burrows, Muhammad Kamran, Yasir Ali.

Bowlers: Jacob Butler, Chris Langford, Lorne Burns.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

Spain vs Isle of Man Dream11 Prediction - 2nd T20I

Spain vs Isle of Man Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle.

Batters: George Burrows, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Yasin, Nathan Knights.

All-rounders: Joe Burrows, Muhammad Kamran, Yasir Ali.

Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Jacob Butler, Matthew Ansell.

