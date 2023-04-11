SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 3

The third match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see the Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) go up against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday, April 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Salt Pond Breakers won their opening match against Grenadines Divers by five runs and are at the top of the points table. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament. They will be hoping to start their campaign with a win here.

SPB vs DVE Match Details

The third match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 11 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 3

Date and Time: 11 April, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

SPB vs DVE Pitch Report

The track at the Arnos Vale Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 103 runs.

SPB vs DVE Form Guide (Last Match)

Salt Pond Breakers: W

Dark View Explorers: NA

SPB vs DVE probable playing 11s for today’s match

SPB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SPB Probable Playing 11

Imran Samuel, Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Davian Barnum, Delorn Johnson, Ricavo Williams, Kadeem Alleyne, Devane Warner, Jeremy Layne, Luke Wilson, Kodi Grant.

DVE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DVE Probable Playing 11

Tilrpn Harry, Romano Pierre, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Rayad Emrit, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Chelson Stowe, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Sadrack Descartes.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Seon Sween (1 match, 7 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Seon scored seven runs at a strike rate of 175.00 in the opening match. He bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches.

Top Batter pick

Kadir Nedd (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 173.33)

Kadir batted extremely well in the opening match and it will be difficult to stop once he gets going. He scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 173.33.

Top All-rounder pick

Ryan John (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.50)

Ryan will be a key figure for Salt Pond Breakers with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 11.50.

Top Bowler pick

Jomel Warrican (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Jomel will be expected to lead his side's bowling attack. He picked up one wicket in the opening match at an economy rate of 8.00.

SPB vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Ambris

Sunil can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He scored 12 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 240.00.

Deron Greaves

Deron will be playing his first match of this tournament and will be expected to deliver a big innings in this game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kadir Nedd: 52 runs in 1 match

Ryan John: 2 wickets in 1 match

Jomel Warrican: 1 wicket in 1 match

Sunil Ambris: 12 runs in 1 match

Delorn Johnson: 13 runs in 1 match

SPB vs DVE match expert tips

Kadir Nedd could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Seon Sween.

Batters: Kadir Nedd, Sunil Ambris, Romano Pierre.

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Shammon Hooper, Delorn Johnson, Ryan John, Deron Greaves.

Bowlers: Sadrack Descartes, Jomel Warrican.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Seon Sween.

Batters: Kadir Nedd, Sunil Ambris, Romano Pierre.

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Shammon Hooper, Delorn Johnson, Deron Greaves.

Bowlers: Sadrack Descartes, Jomel Warrican, Sealron Williams.

