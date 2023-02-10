STA vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship, Match 13

The 13th match of the KCC T20 Championship will see the Stack CC (STA) go up against Desert Raiders (DR) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, February 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STA vs DR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Stack CC won their opening match against Ceylinco Express CC by eight wickets and are fourth in the points table.

Desert Raiders, on the other hand, have won one out of their three matches and are sixth in the points table. They won their last match against Ceylinco Express CC by two wickets.

STA vs DR Match Details

The 13th match of the KCC T20 Championship will be played on February 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs DR, KCC T20 Championship, Match 13

Date and Time: 10 February, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

STA vs DR Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 173 runs.

STA vs DR Form Guide (Last Match)

Stack CC: W

Desert Raiders: W

STA vs DR probable playing 11s for today’s match

STA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

STA Probable Playing 11

Danish Javed, Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Nawaf Ahmed, Noman Sayeed, Parvez Shah, Reyan Chappaly, Vikrant Gupta, Karimulla Chappaly, Zeeshan Jilani, Khaliq Ansari, Riyaz Masurkar.

DR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DR Probable Playing 11

Sherjeel Tahir, Aamir Javed, Hassan Arif, Mohammed Sawood, Nadeem Mukles, Sadiq Kassim, Khalid Butt, Isuru Sampath, Ashen Sangeeth, Allan Pereira, Mohamed Jameel.

STA vs DR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sherjeel Tahir (3 matches, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 96.00)

Sherjeel will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must have pick for the team. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 96.00 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Noman Sayeed (1 match, 7 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Noman didn’t make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around today. He scored seven runs at a strike rate of 100.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Sasanka Wishwajith (3 matches, 1 wicket and 85 runs, Economy Rate: 9.88 and Strike Rate: 139.02)

Sasanka has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 95.51 in three matches, while also picking up one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Khaliq Ansari (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.33)

Khaliq has looked promising with the ball and has fetched three wickets in one match at an economy rate of 12.33. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps.

STA vs DR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindu Sanjeewa

Ravindu could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 11 runs while picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.43 in three matches.

Vikrant Gupta

Vikrant is an attacking top-order batsman who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start. He scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 in the last match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for STA vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ravindu Sanjeewa 11 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Sasanka Wishwajith 85 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Kashif Shareef 34 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Ashen Sangeeth 63 runs in 3 matches

Vikrant Gupta 55 runs in 1 match

STA vs DR match expert tips

Ravindu Sanjeewa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this STA vs DR match, click here!

STA vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

STA vs DR Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Championship

STA vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sherjeel Tahir

Batters: Abdul Haseeb, Noman Sayeed

All-rounders: Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Vikrant Gupta, Mohammed Saleh

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Khaliq Ansari, Ashen Sangeeth

STA vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

STA vs DR Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Championship

STA vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sherjeel Tahir

Batters: Abdul Haseeb, Imran Kaskar

All-rounders: Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Vikrant Gupta, Mohammed Saleh

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Abdul Nabeel Ghafoor, Naser Firefire.

