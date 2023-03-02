SVH vs FAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Group B, Match 1

The first Group B match of the European Cricket League T10 will see the Svanholm (SVH) go up against Mashonaland Farmers (FAR) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVH vs FAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Svanholm will be looking forward to starting their campaign with a win here. They have got a good mixture of young and experienced players.

Farmers, on the other hand, will be keen to win this match and set the way ahead for the tournament.

SVH vs FAR Match Details

The first Group B match of the European Cricket League T10 played on March 2 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. The match is set to take place at 4:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVH vs FAR, European Cricket League T10, Group B, Match 1

Date and Time: 2 February, 2023, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

SVH vs FAR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 127 runs.

SVH vs FAR Form Guide (Last Match)

Svanholm: NA

Farmers: NA

SVH vs FAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SVH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SVH Probable Playing 11

Abdul Hashmi, Musa Mahmood, Zishan Shah, JEA Moniz, MS Henriksen, Raja Khan(C), S Alam, Eshan Karimi, T Ahmad, Moeez Raza, Aden Ahmad.

FAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

FAR Probable Playing 11

James Perchard, James Smith, Joel Dudley, Josh Lawrenson(C), Stanley Norman, Asa Tribe, J Faudemer, Will Perchard, Charles Perchard, Toby Britton, Joel Richardson.

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abdul Hashmi (11 matches, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 131.42)

Abdul has scored 46 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 131.42. He can also help you fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Top Batter pick

Musa Mahmood (18 matches, 237 runs, Strike Rate: 155.92)

Musa is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an inning. He has scored 237 runs in 18 matches at a strike rate of 155.92.

Top All-rounder pick

Charles Perchard (9 match, 96 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.14 and Economy Rate: 14.12)

Charles is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 96 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 137.14, while also scalping eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

George Richardson (9 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.92)

George is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He has picked up nine wickets in nine matches.

SVH vs FAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Charles Perchard

Charles has scored 96 runs while scalping eight wickets in nine matches. His ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a reliable multiplier choice.

Abdullah Mahmood

Abdullah can be a good choice for captaincy as he could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 61 runs in 18 matches at a strike rate of 148.78, while also scalping 17 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVH vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Charles Perchard 96 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches

Abdullah Mahmood 61 runs and 17 wickets in 18 matches

Musa Mahmood 237 runs in 18 matches

George Richardson 9 wickets in 9 matches

Abdul Hashmi 46 runs in 11 matches

SVH vs FAR match expert tips

Charles Perchard could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group B Match 1, Head-to-Head League

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Hashmi

Batters: Zishan Shah, Musa Mahmood

All-rounders: Mads Henriksen, Abdullah Mahmood, Charles Perchard, Asa Tribe, H Mazhar Shah

Bowlers: Toqeer Ahmad, Eshan Karimi, George Richardson

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group B Match 1, Grand League

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

SVH vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: James Perchard

Batters: Musa Mahmood, Zak Tribe

All-rounders: Mads Henriksen, Charles Perchard, Asa Tribe, H Mazhar Shah, Abdullah Mahmood, William Perchard

Bowlers: Rhys Palmer, Toqeer Ahmad.

