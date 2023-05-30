SWE-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2, Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will see Sweden Women (SWE-W) squaring off against France Women (FR-W) at the FB Fields in St Clement on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWE-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

France Women lost their last match against Italy Women by six wickets. Sweden Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against Turkey Women by 10 wickets.

France Women will give it their all to win the match, but Sweden Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWE-W vs FR-W Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will be played on May 30 at the FB Fields in St Clement. The game is set to take place at 4:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWE-W vs FR-W, Match 6

Date and Time: May 30 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: FB Fields, St Clement

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany Women and Turkey Women, where a total of 115 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SWE-W vs FR-W Form Guide

SWE-W - W

FR-W - L

SWE-W vs FR-W Probable Playing XI

SWE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Gunjan Shukla ©, Rashmi Somashekhar, Surya Ravuri, Saanvi Bhanushali, Hareer Chamto, Eman Asim, Imali Jayasooriya, Anya Vaidya, Kanchan Rana, Signe Lundell, Elsa Thelander (wk)

FR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Marie Violleau ©, Tara Britton, Thea Graham, Poppy McGeown, Pooja Ganesh, Ines Mckeon (wk), Emma Patel, Prabhashi Mahawattage, Anika Bester, Lydia Templeman, Amy Seddon

SWE-W vs FR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I McKeon

I McKeon is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. E Thelander is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Lundell

S Lundell and A Vaidya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Chamto played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Violleau

M Violleau and P McGeown are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Bhanushali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ravuri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ravuri and G Shukla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are expected to bowl in death overs. T Graham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SWE-W vs FR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lundell

S Lundell will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

G Shukla

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Shukla as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SWE-W vs FR-W, Match 6

S Ravuri

G Shukla

S Lundell

T Graham

A Vaidya

Sweden Women vs France Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sweden Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I McKeon

Batters: S Lundell, A Vaidya, H Chamto

All-rounders: M Violleau, S Bhanushali

Bowlers: G Shukla, T Graham, E Patel, A Bester, S Ravuri

Sweden Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I McKeon

Batters: S Lundell, A Vaidya

All-rounders: M Violleau, S Bhanushali, P McGeown, R Samashekar

Bowlers: G Shukla, T Graham, A Bester, S Ravuri

