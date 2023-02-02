SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 15 & 16

Swieqi United (SWU) will be up against Msida Warriors (MSW) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SWU vs MSW Fantasy prediction.

Swieqi United have won as many as two matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last encounter against Royal Strikers by nine wickets.

Msida Warriors, on the other hand, have also won two in two and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Marsa by 19 runs.

SWU vs MSW Match Details

The 15th & 16th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 2 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The match is set to take place at 5.30 & 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWU vs MSW, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 15 & 16

Date and Time: February 2, 2023, 5.30 & 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

SWU vs MSW Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 80

SWU vs MSW Form Guide (Last match)

Swieqi United: W

Msida Warriors: W

SWU vs MSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

SWU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SWU Probable Playing 11

Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c), Arslan Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan, Amrit Singh-I, and Asid Mehmood.

MSW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MSW Probable Playing 11

Shijil Joy(C), Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas, Tony Louis, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Rocky Dianish, Vipin Mohan, Babith Rajendrababu, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal.

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rocky Dianish (2 matches, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 78.95)

Rocky is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 30 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 78.95.

Top Batter pick

Divyesh Kumar (2 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 269.23)

Divyesh has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Msida Warriors in this tournament. He has scored 70 runs in two matches at an unbelievable strike rate of 269.23.

Top All-rounder pick

Waqar Afridi (2 matches, 20 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

Waqar is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 20 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 200.00, while also picking up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Shijil Joy (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.50)

Shijil has been decently successful with his efforts with the ball. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 8.50.

SWU vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Waqar Afridi

Waqar is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 20 runs while picking up three wickets in two matches.

Divyesh Kumar

Divyesh is an excellent contender for captaincy choice for this match. He has scored 70 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 269.23.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SWU vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shijil Joy - 4 wickets in 2 matches

Bilal Qadir - 4 wickets in 2 matches

Sajith Sukumaran - 56 runs in 1 match

Waqar Afridi - 20 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Divyesh Kumar - 70 runs in 2 matches

SWU vs MSW match expert tips

Sajith Sukumaran could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SWU vs MSW match, click here!

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 15 & 16, Head to Head League

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rocky Dianish

Batters: Divyesh Kumar, Imran Ameer

All-rounders: Sajith Sukumaran, Waqar Afridi, Vibhor Yadav, Ajin Soman, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Tom Thomas, Bilal Qadir, Shijil Joy

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 15 & 16, Grand League

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rocky Dianish

Batters: Divyesh Kumar, Imran Ameer, Qasim Muhammad

All-rounders: Sajith Sukumaran, Waqar Afridi, Vibhor Yadav, Ajin Soman

Bowlers: Tom Thomas, Bilal Qadir, Shijil Joy.

