TCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 26

The 26th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see the Tally CC go up against MEC at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait on Wednesday, April 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tally CC have lost as many as three matches and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Stack CC by 51 runs. MEC have also failed to win any of their three matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last encounter against FCC by six wickets.

TCC vs MEC Match Details

The 26th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 5 at the Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 1:45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TCC vs MEC, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 26

Date and Time: 5 April, 2023, 1:45 am IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait.

TCC vs MEC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 106 runs.

TCC vs MEC Form Guide (Last Match)

Tally CC: L

MEC: L

TCC vs MEC probable playing 11s for today’s match

TCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TCC Probable Playing 11

Atif Mazhar, Gaffar Shaikh, M Ismail Pasha, Kashif Riaz, Khalid Butt, Mahmood Ahmad, Nadeem Khaliq (c), Rizwan Ahmad, Shahid Amin, Shamshad Ahmad (wk), Tayyab Shaheen.

MEC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MEC Probable Playing 11

Aamir Ahmad Wani, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Ghanim Masood, Mohammad Nabeel, Muizz Ahmed Mirza (c) (wk), Najam Ahmed, Nouman Fakhar, Shadab Syed, Muhammad Burhan, Zahid Khan Rabnawaz Khan, Zain Fakhar.

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shamshad Ahmad (3 matches, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 57.14)

Shamshad hasn't made a big impression in the tournament so far but will be looking to turn things around today.

Top Batter pick

Awais Rafi Muhammad (3 matches, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 90.48 and Economy Rate: 11.00)

Awais is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 19 runs while scalping two wickets in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Khalid Butt (3 matches, 36 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 211.76 and Economy Rate: 11.00)

Khalid is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 36 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 211.76 while scalping three wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Burhan (2 matches, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 121.43)

Burhan is someone who can wonders with both ball and bat. He has scored 34 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 121.43.

TCC vs MEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Khalid Butt

Khalid could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 36 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 211.76 while scalping three wickets as well.

Awais Rafi Muhammad

Awais can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for MEC in both departments. He has scored 19 runs while scalping two wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TCC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Khalid Butt: 36 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Kashif Riaz: 100 runs in 3 matches

Mahmood Ahmad: 43 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Atif Mazhar: 19 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Zain Fakhar: 22 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

TCC vs MEC match expert tips

Khalid Butt could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head-to-Head League

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shamshad Ahmad.

Batters: Awais Rafi Muhammad, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Shahid Amin, Kashif Riaz.

All-rounders: Khalid Butt, Atif Mazhar, Mahmood Ahmad, Zain Fakhar.

Bowlers: Muhammad Burhan, Nouman Fakhar.

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

TCC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shamshad Ahmad.

Batters: Awais Rafi Muhammad, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Kashif Riaz.

All-rounders: Khalid Butt, Atif Mazhar, Mahmood Ahmad, Zain Fakhar.

Bowlers: Muhammad Burhan, Nouman Fakhar, Tayyab Shaheen.

