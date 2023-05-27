TFL vs SAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Japan Cricket League will see the Tokyo Falcons (TFL) squaring off against the Sano CC (SAN) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TFL vs SAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Tokyo Falcons lost their last match to Kawasaki Knight Riders by 14 runs. Sano CC, on the other hand, will be playing their first match.

The Tokyo Falcons are tough opponents, but Sano CC are likely to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

TFL vs SAN Match Details

The 3rd match of the Japan Cricket League will be played on May 27 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TFL vs SAN, Match 3

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Tokyo Falcons and Kawasaki Knight Riders, where a total of 232 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TFL vs SAN Form Guide

TFL - L

SAN - Will be playing their first match

TFL vs SAN Probable Playing XI

TFL Playing XI

No injury updates

Sameep Dawar (wk), Sarfraz Petkar, Sagar Kamble, Nikhil Pol, Prem Keswani, Hitesh Akabari, Abhi Telang, Sanket Pandhari, C B Siddhart, Manish Kapil, Karthik Vellingiri

SAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Shu Noguchi (wk), Souta Wada, Ryouhei Toyoizumi, Munir Ahmed, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Ardene Ruhode, Shotaro Hirarsuka, Aoto Okajima, Zubair Khan, Kohei Wakita, Ryuki Ozeki

TFL vs SAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Noguchi

S Noguchi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Dawar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Petkar

R Thomas and S Petkar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Wada played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Telang

H Akabari and A Telang are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Bisht is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Anand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ichiki and A Anand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Patil is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TFL vs SAN match captain and vice-captain choices

K Bisht

K Bisht will bat in the top order and is in red hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Telang

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Telang as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TFL vs SAN, Match 3

A Anand

A Telang

K Bisht

R Thomas

S Petkar

Tokyo Falcons vs Sano CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tokyo Falcons vs Sano CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Noguchi

Batters: R Thomas, S Petkar

All-rounders: K Bisht, A Telang, H Akabari, N Sahane, K Hiratsuka

Bowlers: A Anand, S Ichiki, A Patil

Tokyo Falcons vs Sano CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Noguchi

Batters: R Thomas, S Petkar, S Wada

All-rounders: K Bisht, A Telang, H Akabari, K Hiratsuka

Bowlers: A Anand, S Ichiki, R Drake

