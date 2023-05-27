TFL vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League, Match 5

The 5th match of the Japan Cricket League will see the Tokyo Falcons (TFL) squaring off against the Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club (TRC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TFL vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Tokyo Falcons lost their last match to Kawasaki Knight Riders by 14 runs. Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club, on the other hand, will be playing their first match.

The Tokyo Falcons showed a glimpse of their talent in the last game, but Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TFL vs TRC Match Details

The 5th match of the Japan Cricket League will be played on May 27 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TFL vs TRC, Match 5

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Tokyo Falcons and Kawasaki Knight Riders, where a total of 232 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TFL vs TRC Form Guide

TFL - L

TRC - Will be playing their first match

TFL vs TRC Probable Playing XI

TFL Playing XI

No injury updates

Sameep Dawar (wk), Sarfraz Petkar, Sagar Kamble, Nikhil Pol, Prem Keswani, Hitesh Akabari, Abhi Telang, Sanket Pandhari, C B Siddhart, Manish Kapil, Karthik Vellingiri

TRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Ghufran Mir (wk), Aloysius Chathuranga Sampath, Md Ibrahim Bakul Robin, Habib Ahmed, Mohiuddin Rakib, Kasun Ganesh (c), Vinoth Kumar Takoor, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Don Bhanuka, Manoj Lakmal, Malith Neranjan

TFL vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sampath

A Sampath is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ghufran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Petkar

B Umair and S Petkar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ibrahim played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Telang

K Ganesh and A Telang are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Bisht is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Anand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C B Siddharth and A Anand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Neranjan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TFL vs TRC match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ganesh

K Ganesh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Telang

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Telang as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TFL vs TRC, Match 5

A Anand

A Telang

K Bisht

K Ganesh

B Umair

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ghufran, A Sampath

Batters: S Petkar

All-rounders: K Bisht, A Telang, H Akabari, N Sahane, K Ganesh

Bowlers: A Anand, C B Siddharth, M Neranjan

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ghufran, A Sampath

Batters: B Umair

All-rounders: K Bisht, A Telang, H Akabari, N Sahane, K Ganesh, M Rakib

Bowlers: A Anand, M Neranjan

