TIT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 41

The 41st match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Titans (TIT) squaring off against the Kings (KGS) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Monday, May 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Titans have won six of their last 10 matches. The Kings, on the other hand, have seven victories in 10 appearances of the season.

The Titans have produced impressive performances, but the Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TIT vs KGS Match Details

The 41st match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 29 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs KGS, Match 41

Date and Time: 29th May 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Titans and the Avengers, where a total of 163 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

TIT vs KGS Form Guide

TIT - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

KGS - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

TIT vs KGS Probable Playing XI

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

CS Arjun, S Manikandan (c), Neyan Kangayan, P Kalaiyamudhan, S Prabu Ruthra, B Surendar, Tharun J, G Sunil kumar, T Ravi Teja, George Samuel A (wk), V Gupta

KGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Palanisamy P, Manibalan-M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Rahul Jayasankar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Jay Vishaakh-V, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Aravind Akash RS (c), S Rajaram, S Magesh, Aditya Suresh More

TIT vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Akash

A Akash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Samuel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Manikandann

S Manikandann and L Chandrasekhar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Prajapat played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Surendar

R Rajagopal and B Surendar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Gupta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mariyappan P

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Kaushik and Mariyappan P. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Suresh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIT vs KGS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Surendar

B Surendar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 677 points in the last ten matches.

A Akash

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Akash as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 555 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for TIT vs KGS, Match 41

B Surendar

Mariyappan P

S Manikandann

A Akash

R Rajagopal

Titans vs Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titans vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Akash, G Samuel

Batters: S Manikandann, L Chandrasekhar, K Prajapat, Vishnu K

All-rounders: B Surendar, R Rajagopal

Bowlers: Y Kaushik, Mariyappan P, A Suresh

Titans vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Akash, G Samuel

Batters: S Manikandann, L Chandrasekhar, K Prajapat

All-rounders: B Surendar, R Rajagopal

Bowlers: Y Kaushik, Mariyappan P, S Shinde, K N

