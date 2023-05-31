TIT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 46

The 46th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Titans (TIT) squaring off against the Smashers (SMA) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday, May 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Titans have won seven of their last 11 matches. The Smashers, on the other hand, have five victories in 11 appearances.

The Smashers have been impressive with their performances, but the Titans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TIT vs SMA Match Details

The 46th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 31 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs SMA, Match 46

Date and Time: 31st May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Kings and the Avengers, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TIT vs SMA Form Guide

TIT - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

SMA - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

TIT vs SMA Probable Playing XI

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

CS Arjun, S Manikandan (c), Neyan Kangayan, P Kalaiyamudhan, S Prabu Ruthra, B Surendar, Tharun J, G Sunil kumar, T Ravi Teja, George Samuel A (wk), V Gupta

SMA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sivamurugan M (wk), J Janakiraman, Prasanth M, Harendra Balaji, Arunachalam V, Rishi Raut, Harshavardhan MP, Sivakumar Subramani, Siva Raju, Pankaj yadav-I, Subash P

TIT vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sivamurugan

M Sivamurugan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Samuel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Manikandann

S Manikandann and P Sunil are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Prajapat played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Surendar

R Raut and B Surendar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Sivakumar S is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mariyappan P

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Kaushik and Mariyappan P. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H S is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIT vs SMA match captain and vice-captain choices

B Surendar

B Surendar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 715 points in the last eleven matches.

Mariyappan P

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Mariyappan P as he will bat in the middle order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 650 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for TIT vs SMA, Match 46

B Surendar

Mariyappan P

R Raut

Sivakumar S

Arunachalam V

Titans vs Smashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titans vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sivamurugan, G Samuel

Batters: S Manikandann, P Sunil Kumar, K Prajapat

All-rounders: B Surendar, R Raut, Arunachalam V, Sivakumar S

Bowlers: Y Kaushik, Mariyappan P

Titans vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sivamurugan

Batters: S Manikandann, P Sunil Kumar

All-rounders: B Surendar, R Raut, Arunachalam V, Sivakumar S

Bowlers: Y Kaushik, Mariyappan P, K N, H S

