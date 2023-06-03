TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 55

The 55th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Titans (TIT) squaring off against the Warriors (WAR) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Titans have won nine of their 13 matches. The Warriors, on the other hand, have six victories in 13 games.

The Warriors have certainly underperformed in the tournament. Moreover, the Titans prevailed in the last match-up and are expected to continue their winning momentum.

TIT vs WAR Match Details

The 55th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on June 3 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs WAR, Match 55

Date and Time: 3rd June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Warriors and the Royals, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TIT vs WAR Form Guide

TIT - Won 9 of their last 13 matches

WAR - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

TIT vs WAR Probable Playing XI

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

CS Arjun, S Manikandan (c), Neyan Kangayan, P Kalaiyamudhan, S Prabu Ruthra, B Surendar, Tharun J, G Sunil kumar, T Ravi Teja, George Samuel A (wk), V Gupta

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates

B Prabu, Selvam M, D Sugadev, M Ismail, G Thamizhmani, V Marimuthu (c), Mohammed Harafath, Gajender Tanwar (wk), Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Ajay Rai, Mayank Pandey

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kuzhandaivelu

N Kuzhandaivelu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Tanwar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Manikandann

S Manikandann and B Prabu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Prajapat played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Surendar

V Marimuthu and B Surendar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Krishnakumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mariyappan P

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shankar and Mariyappan P. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ragul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIT vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

B Surendar

B Surendar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 869 points in the last twelve matches.

V Marimuthu

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Marimuthu as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 813 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for TIT vs WAR, Match 55

B Surendar

Mariyappan P

S Manikandann

B Prabu

V Marimuthu

Titans vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titans vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: S Manikandann, B Prabu

All-rounders: B Surendar, S Krishnakumar, V Marimuthu, V Gupta, G Thamizhazhagan

Bowlers: S Shankar, B Ragul, Mariyappan P

Titans vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: S Manikandann, B Prabu

All-rounders: B Surendar, S Krishnakumar, V Marimuthu, G Thamizhazhagan

Bowlers: S Shankar, B Ragul, Mariyappan P, K N

