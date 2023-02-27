TST vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Group A, Match 4

The fourth Group A match of the European Cricket League T10 will see the Tallinn Stallions go up against Hornchurch (TST vs HOR) on Monday, February 27. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this much-anticipated contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TST vs HOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Tallinn Stallions lost their opening match against Byron by 42 runs and are third in the Group A points table. They will be looking to get back to winning ways in this match.

Hornchurch, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Darmstadt CC by 48 runs and are reeling at the bottom of the Group A points table. They too will want to record their first win of their European Cricket League T10 campaign on Monday.

TST vs HOR Match Details

The fourth Group A match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on February 27 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Tallinn Stallions vs Hornchurch, European Cricket League T10, Group A, Match 4.

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 10:00 pm IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

TST vs HOR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 127 runs.

TST vs HOR Form Guide (Last Match)

Tallinn Stallions: NA.

Hornchurch: L.

TST vs HOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

TST Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Tallinn Stallions heading into this key encounter.

TST Probable Playing 11

Saif ur Rehman, Rifaq Khan (C), Aditya Paul, Mamun Mannan, Faraaz Abbas, Vimukthi Hettiarachchi, Zeeshan Ali-lll, Sachin Sabhlok, Ram Krishan, Chethiya Ekanayake, Zahaan Khan.

HOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Hornchurch ahead of this important match-up.

HOR Probable Playing 11

GE Clarke, George Hankins (C), Adeel Malik-l, Paul Murray, Lee Gilbert, Chris Sains, Myles Wells, Ronnie Saunders, Billy Gordon, Luke Edwards, Joe Defreitas.

TST vs HOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Paul Murray (One match, seven runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Paul Murray didn’t make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around today. He scored seven runs at a strike rate of 100.00 and will be keen to deliver a match-winning display in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Saif Rehman (56 matches, 4076 runs and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 175.54 and Economy Rate: 7.06)

Saif Rehman is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 4076 runs in 56 matches at a strike rate of 175.54, while also scalping 15 wickets. Rehman is a must-have on your TST vs HOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Billy Gordon (One match, 14 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 155.56 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Billy Gordon is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team for Monday's match considering his recent form. He scored 14 runs while scalping one wicket in the opening match and will be keen to deliver the knockout punch in this contest.

Top Bowler Pick

Pranay Gheewala (58 matches, 480 runs and 67 wickets, Strike Rate: 72.40 and Economy Rate: 6.24)

Pranay Gheewala is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. Additionally, his attacking batting style makes him an excellent option for your TST vs HOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Gheewala has picked up 67 wickets in 58 matches at an economy rate of 6.24, while also scoring 480 runs and will be key for his team in this match.

TST vs HOR match captain and vice-captain choices

George Hankins

Though George Hankins could score only two runs in the first match, he will be looking forward to play a key role in this match. He boasts genuine ability and is an extremely viable captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team for Monday's match.

Saif Rehman

Saif Rehman can be a good choice for your fantasy team's captaincy as he could provide some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 4076 runs while scalping 15 wickets in 56 matches and is bound to have a say on proceedings in this upcoming contest.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TST vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Billy Gordon: 14 runs and one wicket in one match.

Paul Murray: Seven runs in one match.

Ronnie Saunders: One run in one match.

George Hankins: Two runs in one match.

Adeel Malik-l: One run in one match.

TST vs HOR match expert tips

Billy Gordon could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team for Monday's match because of his all-round abilities. He could certainly make the difference for his team as they look to notch up a win.

TST vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group A, Match 4, Head to Head League

Tallinn Stallions vs Hornchurch Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

Tallinn Stalions vs Hornchurch Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray.

Batters: Saif Rehman, Lee Gilbert, Zeeshan Ali-lll.

All-rounders: George Hankins, Aditya Pawar, Billy Gordon, Ronnie Saunders.

Bowlers: Pranay Gheewala, Gavin Griffiths, Adeel Malik-I.

TST vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group A, Match 4, Grand League

Tallinn Stallions vs Hornchurch Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

Tallinn Stallions vs Hornchurch Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray.

Batters: Saif Rehman, Lee Gilbert, Zeeshan Ali-lll.

All-rounders: George Hankins, Aditya Pawar, Billy Gordon, Ronnie Saunders.

Bowlers: Pranay Gheewala, Gavin Griffiths, Adeel Malik-l.

Poll : 0 votes