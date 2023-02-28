TST vs IPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Group A, Match 8

The eighth match of the Group A of the European Cricket League T10 will see the Tallinn Stallions (TST) go up against Independent CC (IPC) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, February 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TST vs IPC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tallinn Stallions have lost as many as two matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last encounter against Hornchurch by eight wickets.

Independent CC, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against Darmstadt CC by 34 runs.

TST vs IPC Match Details

The eighth match of the Group A of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on February 28 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TST vs IPC, European Cricket League T10, Group A, Match 8

Date and Time: 28 February, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

TST vs IPC Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 127 runs.

TST vs IPC Form Guide (Last Match)

Tallinn Stallions: L

Independent CC: L

TST vs IPC probable playing 11s for today’s match

TST Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TST Probable Playing 11

Saif Ur Rehman, Rifaq Khan(C), Aditya Paul, Mamun Mannan, Faraaz Abbas, Vimukthi Hettiarachchi, Zeeshan Ali-lll, Sachin Sabhlok, Ram Krishan, Chethiya Ekanayake, Zahaan Khan.

IPC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IPC Probable Playing 11

Tom Nightingale, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier(c), CJ Peatfield, Ollie Nightingale, William Peatfield, Anthony Stokes, Jack Brown, Morgan Clayton(wk), Jake Roussel, Kieran Le Gallez.

TST vs IPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Faraaz Abbas (2 matches, 86 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 186.96 and Economy Rate: 11.40)

Faraaz, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 86 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 186.96 while also scalping one wicket.

Top Batter pick

Saif Rehman (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 265.22)

Saif is someone who can go big with the bat at the top of the order. He has scored 61 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 265.22.

Top All-rounder pick

Matthew Stokes (2 matches, 32 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 246.15 and Economy Rate: 10.25)

Matthew is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 32 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

William Peatfield (2 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.90)

William is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He has picked up eight wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 6.90.

TST vs IPC match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Stokes

Matthew is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy. He has scored 32 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 246.15 while also scalping three wickets.

Faraaz Abbas

Faraaz can be a good choice for captaincy as he could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 86 runs while scalping one wicket in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TST vs IPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

William Peatfield: 8 wickets in 2 matches

Faraaz Abbas: 86 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Matthew Stokes: 32 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Jake Roussel: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Saif Ur Rehman: 61 runs in 2 matches

TST vs IPC match expert tips

William Peatfield could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is a breathtaking bowler who can make a valuable contribution to his side.

TST vs IPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group A Match 8, Head-to-Head League

TST vs IPC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

TST vs IPC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Faraaz Abbas.

Batters: Saif Rehman, Tom Nightingale, Zeeshan Ali-lll, Nathan Le Tissier.

All-rounders: Anthony Stokes, Matthew Stokes, Chethiya Ekanayake.

Bowlers: Pranay Gheewala, Jake Roussel, William Peatfield.

TST vs IPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group A Match 8, Grand League

TST vs IPC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

TST vs IPC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Faraaz Abbas.

Batters: Saif Rehman, Rifaq Khan, Zeeshan Ali-lll, Nathan Le Tissier.

All-rounders: Anthony Stokes, Matthew Stokes, Chethiya Ekanayake.

Bowlers: Zahaan Khan, Obaid Anwar, William Peatfield.

Poll : 0 votes