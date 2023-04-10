TVS vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 2nd Quarter Final

The 2nd Quarter Final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Z Games Strikers (ZGS) squaring off against The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, April 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Z Games Strikers have won two of their last four matches. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, secured victories in all four appearances.

Z Games Strikers have done well, but The Vision Shipping are in a winning momentum and are likely to progress to the penultimate stage.

TVS vs ZGS Match Details

The 2nd Quarter Final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs ZGS, 2nd Quarter Final

Date and Time: 10th April 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Arqum Cricket Club and Nadim Cricket Club, where a total of 204 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TVS vs ZGS Form Guide

TVS - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

ZGS - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

TVS vs ZGS Probable Playing XI

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Saqib Mahmood-I, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Rohid, Sajjad Malook, Fayyaz Ahmed, Farhan babar

ZGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Safeer Tariq (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Sardar Bahzad, Ahaan Fernandes (c), Nadir Hussain, Muhammed Ismail, Faisal Altaf, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, , Zainullah Zain

TVS vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Tariq

S Tariq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Arshad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Bahzad

S Bahzad and S Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Faraz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Mahmood

S Aziz and S Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Amin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Shetty

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shetty and S Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Malook is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TVS vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mahmood

S Mahmood will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches.

S Bahzad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Bahzad as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 166 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs ZGS, 2nd Quarter Final

S Bahzad

S Mahmood

S Aziz

A Shetty

S Ali

The Vision Shipping vs Z Games Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Vision Shipping vs Z Games Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq

Batters: S Bahzad, S Khan, N Faraz

All-rounders: S Mahmood, S Aziz, S Amin

Bowlers: A Shetty, S Ali, M Rohid, S Malook

The Vision Shipping vs Z Games Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq

Batters: S Bahzad, S Khan, N Faraz

All-rounders: S Mahmood, S Aziz

Bowlers: A Shetty, S Ali, M Rohid, S Malook, M Ali

