UAE Women U19 (UAE-W U19) will be up against Bangladesh Women U19 (BA-W U19) in the 11th match (Super Six) of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE-WU19 vs BA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best playing 11s and the pitch report.

UAE Women lost their last match against Australia Women by six wickets. They have lost as many as three matches and are placed at the bottom of the Super Six Group 1 points table.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, lost their last match against South Africa Women by five wickets. They have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the Super Six Group 1 points table.

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Match Details

The 11th match (Super Six) of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 25 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The match is set to take place at 05.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Super Six, Match 11

Date and Time: January 25, 2022, 05.15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the North-West University No1 Ground has favored batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to extract some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 100 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 102

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

UAE Women U19: L-L-W

Bangladesh Women U19: L-W-W-W

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE-W U19 Probable Playing 11

Theertha Satish (C & WK), Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Sanchin Singh, Vaishnave Mahesh, Archara Supriya, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, and Rishitha Rajith.

BA-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BA-W U19 Probable Playing 11

Disha Biswas (C), Afia Humaira, Anam Prottasha, Dilara Akter (WK), Misty Rany Saha, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, and Leky Chakma.

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Theertha Satish (4 matches, 102 runs)

Satish has been in decent touch with the bat in this tournament, scoring 102 runs in four matches. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Lavanya Keny (4 matches, 47 runs and 5 wickets)

Lavanya is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team. She has scored 47 runs while scalping five wickets in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Vaishnave Mahesh (4 matches, 20 runs and 5 wickets)

Vaishnave is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for her side. She has picked up five wickets and also scored 20 runs in four games.

Top Bowler pick

Marufa Akter (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Marufa has bowled exceptionally well in this tournament, picking up six wickets in four matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Samaira Dharnidharka

Dharnidharka could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team. She has scored 62 runs while picking up five wickets in four matches.

Disha Biswas

Disha is someone who can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball. She has picked up five wickets and also scored 10 runs in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Samaira Dharnidharka - 62 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

Marufa Akter - 6 wickets in 4 matches

Shorna Akter - 115 runs in 4 matches

Dilara Akter - 110 runs in 4 matches

Theertha Satish - 102 runs in 4 matches

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 match expert tips

Shorna Akter

Shorna has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for her side so far this tournament. She has scored 115 runs, including a half-century in her four outings.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this UAE-WU19 vs BA-WU19 match, click here!

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Super Six, Match 11, Head to Head League

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish, Dilara Akter

Batters: Lavanya Keny, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha

All-rounders: Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Indhuja Nandakumar, Marufa Akter

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Super Six, Match 11, Grand League

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction

UAE-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish

Batters: Sumaiya Akter, Lavanya Keny

All-rounders: Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Indhuja Nandakumar, Marufa Akter

Poll : 0 votes