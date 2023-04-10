VB vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will see the Valley Boyz go up against Gems Education CC (VB vs GED) on Monday, April 10. The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VB vs GED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Valley Boyz have lost both of their last two matches and are at the bottom of the Pool A points table. They lost their last match against the Infusion Invergy Lions by three wickets and will be keen to get back to winning ways on Monday.

Gems Education CC, on the other hand, have won both of their matches and are placed at the top of the Pool A points table. They won their last encounter against Nakheel by 41 runs and will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on the Valley Boyz.

VB vs GED Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will be played on April 10 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST.

And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Valley Boyz vs Gems Education CC, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 16.

Date and Time: April 10, 2023, 10:00 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.

VB vs GED Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there won't be much in it for the spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 136 runs.

VB vs GED Form Guide (Last Match)

Valley Boyz: L.

Gems Education CC: W.

VB vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

VB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Valley Boyz heading into this must-win contest.

VB Probable Playing 11

Zaid Wani, Mafooz Ilahi, Musa Benazir (c), Saqib Amin, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Usman Trumboo, Usman Masood, Danish Hafiz (wk), Majid Manzoor, Suhail Muzaffer.

GED Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Gems Education CC ahead of this important encounter.

GED Probable Playing 11

Taimoor Ali, Salman Shahid, Sajid Iqbal, Shahan Akram, Shoaib Abid, Dawood Ejaz (wk), Muhammd Salman, Balraj Singh l, Revlino Fernandes, Muhammad Jamshaid (C), Ali Afridi.

VB vs GED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Danish Hafiz (Two matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Danish Hafiz will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him a must-have pick for your VB vs GED Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Shahan Akram (One match, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 148.65)

Shahan Akram has been batting brilliantly in this tournament and should be included in your fantasy outfit for this ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament match. He scored 55 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 148.65 and will be keen to play another quality knock in Monday's contest.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Teepu (Two matches, 70 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 129.63 and Economy Rate: 5.57)

Ali Teepu could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 70 runs in two matches, while also scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.57. This makes him a must-have on your VB vs GED Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Saqib Amin (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.25)

Saqib is a quality bowler who has been scalping wickets regularly. He picked up three wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 5.25 and will want to add to his wickets tally in the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament.

VB vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Teepu

Ali Teepu has been performing brilliantly, and his consistent performances for his team make him an ideal captaincy pick for your VB vs GED Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 70 runs while scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.57 in two matches in this year's ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament.

Danish Hafiz

Danish Hafiz could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team for Monday's match as he will want to continue his blazing-hot form. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VB vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ali Teepu: Two wickets and 77 runs in two matches.

Salman Shahid: 100 runs in two matches.

Khalid Ibrahim: 29 runs and four wickets in two matches.

Saqib Amin: Three wickets in one match.

Shahan Akram: 55 runs in one match.

VB vs GED match expert tips

Ali Teepu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. This makes him an excellent option for your VB vs GED Dream11 fantasy team.

VB vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

Valley Boyz vs Gems Education CC Dream11 Prediction - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament

Valley Boyz vs Gems Education CC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Salman Shahid, Danish Hafiz, Muhammd Salman.

Batters: Shahan Akram.

All-rounders: Khalid Ibrahim, Ali Teepu, Farooq Mohammad, Musa Benazir, Mafooz Ilahi.

Bowlers: Saqib Amin, Muhammd Ikram.

VB vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

Valley Boyz vs Gems Education CC Dream11 Prediction - ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament

Valley Boyz vs Gems Education CC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Salman Shahid, Danish Hafiz, Muhammd Salman.

Batters: Shahan Akram.

All-rounders: Khalid Ibrahim, Ali Teepu, Farooq Mohammad, Mohsen Mattoo, Mafooz Ilahi.

Bowlers: Saqib Amin, Muhammd Ikram.

Poll : 0 votes