VCC vs VEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 51

The 51st match of the ECS Austria T10 will see Vienna Eagles (VEA) squaring off against Vienna CC (VCC) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VCC vs VEA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Vienna CC have won two of their last seven matches of the season. Vienna Eagles, on the other hand, have four victories in eight appearances.

Looking at the performances of both teams in the tournament, Vienna Eagles are expected to win this encounter.

VCC vs VEA Match Details

The 51st match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 18 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCC vs VEA, Match 51

Date and Time: 18th May 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vienna Danube and Austrian Daredevils, where a total of 31 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets in 3.3 overs.

VCC vs VEA Form Guide

VCC - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

VEA - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

VCC vs VEA Probable Playing XI

VCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Daniel Eckstein, Aziz Khatak, Abdullah Akbarjan, Khitab Omari, Barry Hooper, Mark Simpson Parker (c), Muneeb Ansari, Ali Rahemi, Arsalan Arif (wk), Suraj Mohammad, Aryan Safi

VEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Karanbir Singh ©, Kumud Jha (wk), Sagar Memane, Naveed Hussain, Gurvinder Singh, Kazim Syed, Jahanzeb Abdurahizai, Avinash Asoorya, Dawood Surkhi, Sushil Sharma, Sahil Bharti

VCC vs VEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Jha

K Jha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Arif is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Singh

D Eckstein and K Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Abbas played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Simpson

N Hussain and M Simpson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Karanam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Akbarjan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Syed and A Akbarjan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Bharti is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VCC vs VEA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Singh

K Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 801 points in the last eight matches.

M Simpson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Simpson as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 565 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for VCC vs VEA, Match 51

M Simpson

N Hussain

K Singh

A Akbarjan

K Jha

Vienna CC vs Vienna Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vienna CC vs Vienna Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Jha, A Arif

Batters: K Singh, Y Abbas, D Eckstein, A Rahemi

All-rounders: M Simpson, N Hussain

Bowlers: A Akbarjan, K Syed, S Bharti

Vienna CC vs Vienna Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Jha, A Arif

Batters: K Singh, Y Abbas, D Eckstein

All-rounders: M Simpson, N Hussain, S Karanam

Bowlers: A Akbarjan, K Syed, A Safi

