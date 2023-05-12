VEA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 21

The 21st match of the ECS Austria T10 will see Vienna Eagles (VEA) squaring off against Austrian Daredevils (ADD) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Friday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VEA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Vienna Eagles have lost both of their matches and will be looking to to open their account in the tournament. On the other hand, Austrian Daredevils have one victory in three appearances.

Vienna Eagles will give it their all to win the match, but Austrian Daredevils are expected to win this exciting encounter.

VEA vs ADD Match Details

The 21st match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 12 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VEA vs ADD, Match 21

Date and Time: 12th May 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vienna CC and SNASY, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

VEA vs ADD Form Guide

VEA - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

ADD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

VEA vs ADD Probable Playing XI

VEA Playing XI

No injury updates

Deep Lal (wk), Mohammad Hussain, Karanbir Singh, Ali Murtaza-I, Yawar Abbas, Abdul Subor, Gursewak Sandhu, Bala Singh, Sagar Memane, Sahil Bharti, Avinash Asoorya

ADD Playing XI

No injury updates

Rafiullah Mandozai (wk), Shaheen Mahmood, Buset Omari, Paygham Omari, Tariq Ahmadzai, Zain Jaffry, Ajmal Oryakhil, Naqi Jaffry, Ebad Rahman, Shahed Abed, Shawkat Zadran

VEA vs ADD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Mandozai

R Mandozai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Lal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Ahmadzai

B Omari and T Ahmadzai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Jha played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Oryakhil

W Mandozai and A Oryakhil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Abed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Zadran and S Abed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Bharti is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VEA vs ADD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Oryakhil

A Oryakhil will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 211 points in the last three matches.

T Ahmadzai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Ahmadzai as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 235 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for VEA vs ADD, Match 21

T Ahmadzai

W Mandozai

A Oryakhil

S Abed

S Zadran

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Mandozai

Batters: T Ahmadzai, B Omari, K Jha

All-rounders: A Oryakhil, W Mandozai, N Hussain

Bowlers: S Abed, S Zadran, K Syed, S Bharti

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Mandozai

Batters: T Ahmadzai, B Omari, K Jha, K Singh

All-rounders: A Oryakhil, W Mandozai, N Hussain

Bowlers: S Abed, S Zadran, S Bharti

