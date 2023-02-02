VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for International League T20, Match 25

The Desert Vipers will be up against the Dubai Capitals (VIP vs DUB) in the 25th match of the International League T20 on Thursday, February 2. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VIP vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Desert Vipers have won six out of their eight matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Sharjah Warriors by 22 runs and will look to continue their momentum by winning this match too.

The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, have won three out of their eight matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi Knights by seven wickets and will want to pick up another victory in this match.

VIP vs DUB Match Details

The 25th match of the International League T20 will be played on February 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, International League T20, Match 25.

Date and Time: February 2, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

VIP vs DUB Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers, both pacers and spinners, will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 160 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 160.

Average second innings score: 150.

VIP vs DUB Form Guide (Last match)

Desert Vipers: W.

Dubai Capitals: W.

VIP vs DUB probable playing 11s for today’s match

VIP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Desert Vipers heading into this encounter.

VIP Probable Playing 11

Alex Hales, Colin Munro (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Billings, Sheldon Cottrell, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, AAP Atkinson, Luke Wood.

DUB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Dubai Capitals ahead of this crucial match-up.

DUB Probable Playing 11

Rovman Powell (C), George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, D Shanaka, Fred Klaassen, YK Pathan, Niroshan Dickwella, Laqman Hazrat, Akif Raja, C Karunaratne, Adam Zampa.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Niroshan Dickwella (One match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 168.18)

Niroshan Dickwella bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. He scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 168.18 in the last match and will look to deliver once again in this match as well.

Top Batter pick

Alex Hales (Eight matches, 438 runs, Strike Rate: 155.32)

Alex Hales has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and has been a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 438 runs at a strike rate of 155.32 in eight matches. Given his form, Hales is a must-have on your VIP vs DUB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Rohan Mustafa (Eight matches, 100 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 125.00 and Economy Rate: 12.00)

Rohan Mustafa is a power-packed player who can assist your Dream11 fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in eight matches, while also picking up three wickets, delivering in both the batting and bowling departments.

Top Bowler pick

Sheldon Cottrell (Seven matches, nine wickets, Economy Rate: 8.43)

Sheldon Cottrell can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up nine wickets in seven matches at a decent economy rate of 8.43, making him a lock pick for your VIP vs DUB Dream11 fantasy team.

VIP vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella scored 37 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 168.18. He can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice for your team for Thursday's match.

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Thursday. He has scored 100 runs while picking up three wickets in eight matches in this year's International League T20. Mustafa is an extremely viable choice for your Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy or vice-captaincy heading into this match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VIP vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Alex Hales: 438 runs in eight matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 10 wickets and 15 runs in six matches.

Colin Munro: 198 runs in eight matches.

Sheldon Cottrell: Nine wickets in seven matches.

Rohan Mustafa: 100 runs and three wickets in eight matches.

VIP vs DUB match expert tips

Alex Hales could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form. He has racked up runs for fun so far in this year's International League T20.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this VIP vs DUB match, click here!

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Prediction - International League T20

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella.

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, George Munsey.

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza.

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Prediction - International League T20

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings.

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rovman Powell.

All-rounders: Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain.

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa.

Poll : 0 votes