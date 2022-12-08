VOY vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 8

The Voyagers (VOY) will take on the Pelicans (PEL) in the eighth match of the Barbados T10 on Friday at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VOY vs PEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Pelicans have won one of their last two matches. The Voyagers, on the other hand, have won none of their last two matches and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Voyagers will try their best to win the match, but the Pelicans are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

VOY vs PEL Match Details

The eighth match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 9 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOY vs PEL, Barbados T10, Match 8

Date and Time: December 9 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between the Guardians and the Warriors, where a total of 245 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

VOY vs PEL Form Guide

VOY - T L

PEL - L W

VOY vs PEL Probable Playing XI

VOY Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dwayne Smith (c), Jason Greene, Jadan Jones, Larry Babb, Matthew Jones, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rashad Worrell, Deswin Currency, Richard Sampson, Jamaine Bullen

PEL Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dale Richards, Shian Brathwaite, Jonathan Drakes (c), Ravendra Persaud, Joshua Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Jamar Ifil, Joshua Bishop, Damario Goodman, Jaden Edmund, Odian McCatty

VOY vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Dowrich is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Richards

D Richards and R Worrell are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Drakes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Smith

D Smith and A Jordan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Babb is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Ifil

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bishop and J Ifil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Alexandre is another good choice for the Dream11 team.

VOY vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith is one of the best players for today's match as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match as well. Smith has smashed nine runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

A Jordan

A Jordan is another good option for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for grand leagues. He has smashed 10 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must Picks for VOY vs PEL, Match 8

A Jordan

D Smith

J Ifil

R Persaud

J Bishop

Voyagers vs Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to select at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Voyagers vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite, S Dowrich

Batters: D Richards, R Worrell, J Drakes

All-rounders: D Smith, L Babb, A Jordan

Bowlers: J Ifil, J Bishop, A Alexandre

Voyagers vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite

Batters: R Sampson, J Greene, J Drakes

All-rounders: D Smith, A Jordan

Bowlers: J Ifil, J Bishop, D Currency, M Jones, J Edmund

