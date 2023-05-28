WAR vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 38

The 38th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Warriors (WAR) squaring off against the Kings (KGS) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WAR vs KGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Warriors have won three of their last nine matches. The Kings, on the other hand, are at the top of the table with six victories in nine appearances.

The Warriors have been inconsistent, and the Kings are likely to prevail in this encounter.

WAR vs KGS Match Details

The 38th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 28 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAR vs KGS, Match 38

Date and Time: 28th May 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Smashers and the Eagles, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

WAR vs KGS Form Guide

WAR - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

KGS - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

WAR vs KGS Probable Playing XI

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Gajender Tanwar, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), D Sugadev, M Ismail, Sachin Sivasubramanian, G Thamizhmani, Krishnakumar S, Mayank Pandey, Ragul B, Shiva Shankar

KGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Palanisamy P, Manibalan-M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Rahul Jayasankar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Jay Vishaakh-V, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Aravind Akash RS (c), S Rajaram, S Magesh, Aditya Suresh More

WAR vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Akash

A Akash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Prabu

B Prabu and D Sugadev are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Selvam M played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Thamizhmani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Shankar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shankar and A Suresh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ragul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAR vs KGS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Marimuthu

V Marimuthu will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 596 points in the last nine matches.

A Akash

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Akash as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 508 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAR vs KGS, Match 38

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar

A Akash

S Shankar

R Rajagopal

Warriors vs Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Akash, N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: B Prabu, Selvam M

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Krishnakumar, G Thamizhmani, R Rajagopal

Bowlers: A Suresh, B Ragul, S Shankar

Warriors vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Akash

Batters: B Prabu, Selvam M

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Krishnakumar, G Thamizhmani, R Rajagopal, D Deepak

Bowlers: A Suresh, R Bhargav, S Shankar

