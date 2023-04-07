WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Women’s T20, Match 7

Warriors Women (WAR-W) will go up against Falcons Women (FAL-W) in the seventh match of the Fairbreak Global Women’s T20 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the WAR-W vs FAL-W game.

Warriors Women won their opening game against South Coast Sapphires Women by seven wickets and are placed at the top of the points table.

Falcons Women, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are second in the standings. They lost their last game against Barmy Army Women by nine runs.

WAR-W vs FAL-W Match Details, Fairbreak Global Women’s T20

The seventh match of the Fairbreak Global Women’s T20 will be played on April 7 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Friday, April 7, at 11:45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAR-W vs FAL-W, Fairbreak Global Women’s T20, Match 7

Date and Time: 7th April 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

WAR-W vs FAL-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Club has been quite helpful to the batters. Bowlers keeping their lines and lengths tight would be essential to keep the flow of runs in check. Batters, once set, can also look to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 124 runs.

WAR-W vs FAL-W Form Guide (Fairbreak Global Women’s T20)

WAR-W: W

FAL-W: L-W

WAR-W vs FAL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

WAR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WAR-W Probable Playing 11

Sindhu Sriharsha, Yasmeen Khan, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellie Johnston, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Esha Rohit, Shamilia Connell, Amanda Jade Wellington, Jess Kerr.

FAL-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FAL-W Probable Playing 11

Theertha Satish, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Chamari Atapattu, Christina Gough, Marizanne Kapp, Marina Lamplough, Gunjan Shukla, Sornnarin Tippoch, Jahanara Alam, Mas Elysa.

WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Theertha Satish (2 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 131.91)

Theertha has been in brilliant form, scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 131.91 in two matches. Her skills behind the stumps can come in handy as well.

Top Batter Pick

Chamari Atapattu (3 matches, 59 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 113.46 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Although Atapattu is listed as a batter, she has been the most successful bowler in the Fairbreak Global Women’s T20 so far. She has scored 59 runs and picked up five wickets in two games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marizanne Kapp (2 matches, 0 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 0 and Economy Rate: 4.42)

Kapp has not been able to score any runs but has been helpful with the ball. She has picked up three wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sornnarin Tippoch (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.62)

Tippoch has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.62 in two matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

WAR-W vs FAL-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Kapp has picked up three wickets in the Fairbreak Global Women’s T20 at an economy rate of below five. She could be a fine choice to lead your fantasy side.

Chamari Atapattu

Atapattu has been performing brilliantly from both fronts and could be another great captaincy choice. She has scored 59 runs and scalped five wickets as well.

5 Must-pick players with stats for WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Theertha Satish: 62 runs in 2 matches

Chamari Atapattu: 59 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Marizanne Kapp: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Sornnarin Tippoch: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Phoebe Litchfield: 104 runs in 2 matches

WAR-W vs FAL-W match expert tips

Marizanne Kapp could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mignon du Preez, Theertha Satish

Batters: Chamari Atapattu (c), Danielle Wyatt, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Suzie Bates, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Amanda Jade Wellington, Jess Kerr, Sornnarin Tippoch

WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

WAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mignon du Preez, Theertha Satish

Batters: Chamari Atapattu, Danielle Wyatt (vc), Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Suzie Bates, Marizanne Kapp (c), Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Amanda Jade Wellington, Jess Kerr, Jahanara Alam

