WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 2

Warriors Women (WAR-W) will take on South Coast Sapphires Women (SCS-W) in match 2 at the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Tuesday at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Warriors Women have Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver, who can help them win this year's Global tournament. The Warriors, on the other hand, have Katherine Brunt and Shabnim Ismail as their key players.

South Coast Sapphires Women will try their best to win the match, but Warriors Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

WAR-W vs SCS-W Match Details

Match 2 of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 will be played on April 4 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAR-W vs SCS-W, Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th April 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect some early swing in the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Falcons Women and Tornadoes Women, where a total of 259 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

WAR-W vs SCS-W Form Guide

WAR-W - Will be playing their first match

SCS-W - Will be playing their first match

WAR-W vs SCS-W Probable Playing XI

WAR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mignon du Preez (wk), Shanzeen Shahzad, Sindhu Sriharsha, Phoebe Litchfield, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Yasmeen Khan, Esha Rohit, Alison Siu, Mariana Martinez

SCS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Babette de Leede (wk), Gaby Lewis, Erin Burns, Katie Mack, Jivana Aras, Katherine Brunt, Sana Mir, Kary Chan, Maryam Omar, Geetika Kodali, Aditi Chudasama

WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Du Preez

M Du Preez, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. B De Leede is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Litchfield

K Mack and P Litchfield are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Burns is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

N Sciver and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Brunt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Connell and S Ismail. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Farrant is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAR-W vs SCS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

A Mae is one of the best players in the Warriors Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 1581 runs and taken 78 wickets in the last T20I 82 matches.

N Sciver

N Sciver is one of the best picks in the Warriors Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 2175 runs and taken 79 wickets in the last 108 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAR-W vs SCS-W, Match 2

K Brunt

H Matthews

S Ismail

N Sciver

P Litchfield

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Du Preez

Batters: P Litchfield, K Mack, E Burns

All-rounders: K Brunt, K Bryce, H Matthews, N Sciver

Bowlers: S Ismail, T Farrant, S Connell

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Du Preez

Batters: P Litchfield, G Lewis, E Burns

All-rounders: K Brunt, K Bryce, H Matthews, N Sciver

Bowlers: S Ismail, E Rohit Oza, S Connell

