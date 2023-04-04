ZGS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 21

The 21st match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Z Games Strikers (ZGS) squaring off against Karwan CC (KWN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Z Games Strikers have won one of their last two matches. Karwan CC, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in two out of their three appearances.

Z Games Strikers are a talented squad, but Karwan CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZGS vs KWN Match Details

The 21st match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZGS vs KWN, Match 21

Date and Time: 4th April 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Khandan XI and DCC Starlets, where a total of 208 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

ZGS vs KWN Form Guide

ZGS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

KWN - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ZGS vs KWN Probable Playing XI

ZGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahrukh Amin ©, Adithya Shetty, Ahaan Fernandes, Faisal Altaf, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammed Ismail, Nadir Hussain, Nilansh Keswani, Safeer Tariq (wk), Sardar Bahzad, Fahad Nawaz

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Iqbal ©, Abuzar Tariq, Ameer Hamza, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Afzal (wk), Qamar Awan, Sheraz Ahmad, Tariq Mehmood, Waqas Ali, Zeeshan Ahmed, Saif Ghauri

ZGS vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Tariq

A Tariq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Tariq is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Hamza

S Bahzad and A Hamza are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Q Awan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Mehmood

Z Ali and T Mehmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Daud is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shetty and Z Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Keswani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZGS vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

T Mehmood

T Mehmood will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 8 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

Z Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Ahmed as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZGS vs KWN, Match 21

T Mehmood

Q Awan

Z Ahmed

S Bahzad

A Hamza

Z Games Strikers vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Z Games Strikers vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Tariq

Batters: S Bahzad, Q Awan, A Hamza, W Ali

All-rounders: T Mehmood, Z Ali, K Daud

Bowlers: Z Ahmed, A Shetty, N Keswani

Z Games Strikers vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Tariq

Batters: S Bahzad, Q Awan, A Hamza, W Ali

All-rounders: T Mehmood, Z Ali

Bowlers: Z Ahmed, A Shetty, N Keswani, B Iqbal

Poll : 0 votes