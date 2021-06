KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 02, 2021

1.Kieler HTC will be up against First Contact in match number 10 of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

1.Kieler HTC have recorded two commanding wins over Moorburger TSV on the first day. In the first game, they hunted down 49 with 6.1 overs to spare before defending 92 with ease in the second match. 1.Kieler HTC will definitely start as favorites in the upcoming ECS T10 Kiel fixture.

First Contact, on the other hand, lost their first two games against MTV Stallions before bouncing back with a win over Moorburger TSV. But they will head into Wednesday's ECS T10 Kiel match on the back of a eight-wicket loss to Moorburger TSV.

Squads to choose from

1.Kieler HTC: Azeem Azam (c), Abdul Mateen Faizi, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin, Akbar Piekuszewski, Atif Latif, Bilal Safi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Moiz Asif, Muneeb Arif, Muqurrab Zaidi, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Sadeeq Shinwari, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shafiullah Rasooli, Shehzad Abbas, Shiraz Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan, Zia Ziaudin

First Contact: Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hafiz Musakhel, Hasil Momand, Hassaan Khalid, Imran Khan Hassan, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Nassrullah Amla, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

Predicted Playing XIs

1.Kieler HTC: Sadeequllah Shinwari, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Madura Ambagahage, Yousuf Ali Khan, Adnan Nooruddin (wk), Azeem Azam (c), Adil Safder, Vihang Saoji, Danish Zahid, Muqurrab Zaidi, Shiraz Shah

First Contact: Zaki Zakhil, Nassrullah Amla, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali, Hasil Momand (wk), Rahmanullah Hasan Kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Salman Haider, Sharif Safi (c)

Match Details

Match: 1.Kieler HTC vs First Contact

Date and Time: June 2nd 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The ball usually comes on to the bat nicely at the Kiel Cricket Ground, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. However, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well and another all-round track is likely to be in store for Wednesday's ECS T10 Kiel game.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHTC vs FCT)

Dream11 Team for 1.Kieler HTC vs First Contact - ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match 10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnan Nooruddin, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Sharif Safi, Hasil Momand, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zaki Zakhil, Madura Ambagahage, Azeem Azam, Sadam Sherzad, Adil Safder, Shiraz Shah

Captain: Zahir Shah Zakhil. Vice-captain: Madura Ambagahage

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Sharif Safi, Vihang Saoji, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zaki Zakhil, Madura Ambagahage, Azeem Azam, Sadam Sherzad, Danish Zahid, Shiraz Shah

Captain: Zaki Zakhil. Vice-captain: Azeem Azam