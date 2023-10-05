2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - PAK vs NED - 6th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Pakistan goes up against the Netherlands in the second match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, October 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The move to get Rachin Ravindra over Daryl Mitchel paid off in the end.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 2: Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), and Chris Woakes (ALL) (ENG)

Captain: Jonny Bairstow | Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

I have two players from this match on my team and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 2:00 pm IST, Friday, October 6

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 132

1) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG) - OUT | Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

2) Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - IN

3) Chris Woakes (ALL) (ENG) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) - IN

I am using up all three transfers I generally allot per match for this one, as there's a good scope for points here, with one side clear favorites over the other. Bas de Leede is a shoo-in as he's the best Fantasy asset from the Netherlands, but I will take a late call if I need to bring in a Dutch player at all.

As for Pakistan, Haris Rauf will join Shaheen Afridi in the bowling department, but for the third transfer, I'm open to picking another batter if Pakistan bat first, but for now, I'm picking their lead spinner and all-rounder Shadab Khan.

NZ plays before England, and that's why two ENG players and one Kiwi player go out of the team.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - PAK vs NED: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 2 - PAK vs NED

Players playing in Match 2: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), and Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK)

If Pakistan bowls first, I'll be tempted to captain two bowlers, Shaheen Afridi, in particular. However, Babar Azam is very likely to get the armband if they bat first and one of the bowlers gets the vice-captain's role.

Other players

Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 4

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 7

Mehidy Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 3

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 3