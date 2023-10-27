2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - PAK vs SA - 27 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Pakistan and South Africa face off in the 26th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, October 27, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Players playing in Match 25: Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ALL) (ENG), and Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL).

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Total points: 10,724.5.

Well, the last match was a complete bust, but it was so for almost everyone, as Kusal Mendis was the only highly-owned player to get a decent point total as Sri Lanka completely stunned an England side that looked a mere shadow of themselves.

Joe Root was unfortunate to be run out, but would the story have been much different had he survived? We'll never know. The other three players weren't able to do much either.

Dhananjaya de Silva wasn't needed with the ball as Angelo Mathews became a quality fifth bowling option, and the latter is one to keep an eye on in future Afghanistan matches.

I already have four players from this PAK-SA fixture, and I might make one more transfer at maximum.

Transfer Deadline: 2:00 p.m. IST, Friday, October 27.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1

Transfers remaining: 63

1) Liam Livingstone (ALL) (ENG)-OUT | Aiden Markram (ALL) (SA)-IN

It's hard to know which player to pick, but such has been the Chennai surface throughout this World Cup. This is the last match at this venue, and with good reason, as the monsoon will soon set in.

Until now, the pitches have played out very differently from what has been described in the pitch reports, and it's the pacers who have dominated proceedings.

Since I already own a bowler from both sides, I am leaning toward picking a batter, one from South Africa at that. Despite his blistering form, QDK could struggle if the Chepauk wicket is sluggish, although given the form the Pakistan spinners are in and the class player he is, he could well score another hundred.

However, I feel the need for another Proteas batter, and right now I'm settling on Aiden Markram. Left-arm spin is an Achilles heel of his, but with Mohammad Nawaz unlikely to take the field, he needn't face that unfavorable match-up.

I'd have preferred picking the more reliable van der Dussen, but normally a good player of spin, he has struggled against them at this World Cup and has been dismissed by spinners in all five of his innings.

Heinrich Klaasen is arguably the best player of spin in the world right now, and in the form he's in, I am also looking at him as a potential alternative to Markram.

As for the transfer out, I initially planned to take DDS out, but with Livingstone's place in the team not even guaranteed, I felt it was better to take the England all-rounder out first.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 -

PAK vs SA: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 26 - PAK vs SA

Players playing in Match 26: Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA), Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA), and Aiden Markram (ALL) (SA).

I will have to afford QDK the respect he deserves and consider him a captaincy option, but I have to say, I fancy Babar Azam more than him.

The Pakistan batters have struggled against left-arm spin, left-arm leg spin to be more particular, and if Tabraiz Shamsi takes the field for South Africa, things could get dicey.

Captaincy is a confusing call for this match, and I may have to take a late gut call.

Other players

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 29

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 27

Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 29

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 27

Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 30

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 27