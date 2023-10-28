2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - NED vs BAN - 28 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

The Netherlands takes on Bangladesh in the 28th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 28, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 27: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS), and Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh | Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

This is the second fixture of a doubleheader, with Australia batting first against New Zealand in the morning game. I have no players from this one and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Saturday, October 28.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 55

1) David Warner (BAT) (AUS) - OUT | Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - IN

2) Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - IN

3) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) - OUT | Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED) - IN

4) Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) - OUT | Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - IN

Australia's next match is nine games away, and as a result, their in-form players make their way out of the team.

Selection for this match is fairly simple as both teams have some really good all-rounders. Shakib Al Hasan, Bas de Leede, and Mehidy Hasan pick themselves, although both the Bangladesh all-rounders are yet to deliver a big haul post their win in the first match of the tournament against Afghanistan.

Bas de Leede can be valuable both with the bat and with his pace bowling at the death and is a prime captaincy option. The Netherlands' strike bowler Logan van Beek is the fourth transfer in due to his penchant for picking up wickets, and his ability with the bat, coming in at No. 8.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 28-

NED vs BAN: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 28 - NED vs BAN

Players playing in Match 28: Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN), and Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED).

Any of these four players would make good captain and vice-captaincy options, and with not much known about the nature of the Eden Gardens wicket, the final decision should be made based on the toss and pitch report.

Other players

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 29

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 29

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 30

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32