2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - BAN vs AFG - 7th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh and Afghanistan go head-to-head in the third match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 7, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

It's the first match of a double-header, with South Africa and Sri Lanka meeting later on in the day.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 2: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Fakhar Zaman (BAT) (PAK), Hasan Ali (BOWL) (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), and Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK)

Captain: Babar Azam | Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

I have two players from this match and plan to make two more transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 10:30 am IST, Saturday, October 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 130

1) Fakhar Zaman (BAT) (PAK) - OUT | Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - IN

2) Hasan Ali (BOWL) (PAK) - OUT | Taskin Ahmed (BOWL) (BAN) - IN

The only reason I didn't start with Shakib in my team was because there were concerns over his availability for this fixture due to fitness issues. Shakib Al Hasan is probably my favorite Fantasy cricket asset across formats, and if he's fully fit, he walks right into my team, regardless of form, format, or opponent.

The nature of the wicket at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is anyone's guess, really, because it's been a long time since an ODI took place here, let alone an ODI that starts at 10:30 and will likely end before the floodlights are switched on.

Records suggest that this venue favors the pacers more than the spinners, but it could be batter-friendly or a more balanced pitch. As a result, I want to cover the pace-bowling threat by picking Taskin Ahmed, arguably the best seamer to take the field tomorrow. Shoriful Islam is another option I'm considering.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - BAN vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 3 - BAN vs AFG

Players playing in Match 3: Mehidy Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), and Taskin Ahmed (BOWL) (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan gets the captain's armband, no questions asked. Any of the other three players could be the vice-captain pick, with Mehidy and Rashid Khan's batting prowess giving them the edge over Taskin.

Other players

Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 4

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 7

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 6

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 8

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 8