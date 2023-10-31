2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - PAK vs BAN - 31 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in the 31st match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Tuesday, October 31, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 30: Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL), Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Ibrahim Zadran (BAT) (AFG), and Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL).

Captain: Kusal Mendis. | Vice-captain: Pathum Nissanka.

Total Points: 12,803.5.

The last match was a quiet one in terms of Fantasy points, but despite nearly all my players getting out after making good starts, I still made a decent rise up the rankings.

As for this match, I already own three players and intend to add two more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Tuesday, October 31

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 47

1) Ibrahim Zadran (BAT) (AFG) - OUT | Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

2) Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) - OUT | Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) - IN

I feel Pakistan will dominate the contest against Bangladesh on a slightly two-paced Eden Gardens surface. While both teams are short on confidence, Pakistan is easily the better side on paper and came agonizingly close to a wonderful win, but fell short against the Proteas on Friday.

They still have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs if they win their remaining matches and a few other results go their way. They'll want to try their best to convert it into reality.

Haris Rauf finally looked like finding his rhythm in the last match, and despite his poor tournament so far, his hit-the-deck type of bowling can trouble the Bangladesh batters.

Meanwhile, Rizwan hasn't gotten any big scores after his hundred against Sri Lanka, only making starts without converting them. He'll want to get some runs under his belt once again.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 -

PAK vs BAN: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 31 - PAK vs BAN

Players playing in Match 31: Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK), and Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK).

Any of these five players could be captaincy picks, and while I usually pick Shakib as Captain or Vice-Captain without any question, his recent form will make me think twice. Ultimately, head-to-head records, the toss, and the pitch report will help me make my final decision.

Other players

Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 33

Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 33

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SL Match 33

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SL Match 33