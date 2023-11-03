2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - NED vs AFG - 3 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

The Netherlands (NED) and Afghanistan (AFG) meet in the 34th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, November 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Players playing in Match 33: Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND), Angelo Mathews (BAT) (SL), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND).

Booster Played: Power Batter.

Captain: Virat Kohli. | Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Total Points: 14,718.

It was pretty satisfying to see the Indian batters scoring runs when I played my 'Power Batter' booster. It could've been better had Kohli and Gill scored a few more runs to get their hundreds, but they were dropped early on in their innings, and I think scores of 87 and 92 were more than fair.

Shreyas Iyer played a blinder of a knock, and it was his low ownership that gave some differential punch, boosting my rank pretty well.

I aim to keep the good momentum going on in this match. I own no players from this one and aim to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Friday, November 3.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining: 35.

1) Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) - IN

2) Angelo Mathews (BAT) (SL) - OUT | Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED) - IN

3) Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Fazalhaq Farooqi (BOWL) (AFG) - IN

4) Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) - OUT | Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - IN

I expect this match to be a contest primarily between the bowlers of the two teams, with Afghanistan having a slight edge over the Netherlands purely because of how good their batters have been in the last two matches.

However, on what should be a pretty bowler-friendly surface, things should be even stevens between these two teams, and I'm backing some highly-owned players to deliver.

Rashid Khan and Bas de Leede are the default picks when it comes to these two teams, and both could have a major role to play in this match. Fazalhaq Farooqi impressed in the last match against Sri Lanka, and with the Dutch having problems against left-arm seamers, especially at the top, he could leave his mark on the match that way.

Logan van Beek should continue his trend of getting involved in, well, pretty much every aspect of the Netherlands' game, and is a serious captaincy contender too.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 -

NED vs AFG: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 34 - NED vs AFG

Players playing in Match 34: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Fazalhaq Farooqi (BOWL) (AFG), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG), and Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED).

The Netherlands aren't the best players of spin, and Rashid Khan hasn't really hit his stride at this World Cup in terms of wickets apart from that game against England. He has six wickets in three matches against the Dutch, and I feel he can significantly add to his tally here.

The rest of the picks are good captaincy options too, with Bas de Leede becoming more of one if the Netherlands bowl first, given his duty as the side's death bowler along with Logan van Beek. There are plenty of points to be had in this match by picking the right players and making the right captaincy choices, and that's what I aim to do.

