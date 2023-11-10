2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 - SA vs AFG- 10 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

South Africa and Afghanistan will meet in the 42nd match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, November 10, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 41: Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL), Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), and Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ).

Captain: Rachin Ravindra. | Vice-captain: Trent Boult.

Total Points: 18,375.5.

New Zealand will be thanking the rain gods as the skies didn't open up despite plenty of signs and forecasts that it would happen. Thankfully, my decision-making, which was heavily based on the chances of rain, turned out to work out well in the end, with both Ravindra and Boult contributing significantly to a huge Kiwi win.

For today's match, I have two players already on the team and intend to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Friday, November 10.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 10.

1) Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) - IN

2) Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) - OUT | Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (AFG) - IN

3) Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL) - OUT | Gerald Coetzee (BOWL) (SA) - IN

The entire South African batting unit will want to recover as quickly as possible from the debacle against India, and they'll look to the likes of de Kock to get them off to the best possible start in this match. On what should be a decent batting deck, de Kock will want to continue his stellar tournament, but I do have my concerns over picking him if the Proteas are chasing.

Gerald Coetzee should return to the team on what should be a more pacer-friendly surface. He looks like picking up wickets whenever he's bowling and also offers some handy runs with the bat.

As for the Afghanistan pick, I'm going for the impressive Azmat Omarzai. The young all-rounder has given them real impetus with the bat, playing some powerful shots coming in at No. 5. He has also shined with the ball in hand, and made the new ball talk in Afghanistan's previous encounter against Australia. He could find some real success against the Proteas too.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 -

SA vs AFG: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 42 - SA vs AFG

Players playing in Match 42: Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA), Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (AFG), Gerald Coetzee (BOWL) (SA), Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA), and Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA).

I have to move past my hesitance in captaining Quinton de Kock if South Africa bat first as it has already lost me plenty of points. Captaincy will become interesting if Afghanistan bat first, especially if they play sensible cricket and take the innings deep as they did against Australia.

Other players

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 44

Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 44

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 43

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: TBC

Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 43

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 43