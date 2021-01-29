3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

Match 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 sees the Maratha Arabians (MA) take on the Delhi Bulls (DB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Arabians registered a last-ball 5-wicket win over Nicholas Pooran's Northern Warriors in the opening game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The victory must have given them confidence in their batting lineup, which was once on track to chase down the 128-run total with an over to spare.

On the other hand, the Bulls took on the Bangla Tigers in Match 3 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Dwayne Bravo's side coasted to a 7-wicket win with 6 balls to spare, with rapid knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ravi Bopara taking them over the line.

Maratha Arabians Squad: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai

Delhi Bulls Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young

Here are 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 clash.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez (MA)

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammed Hafeez was taken for 21 runs in the only over he bowled against the Warriors by Brandon King, but he's bound to take a wicket or two in the coming Abu Dhabi T10 2021 games.

Hafeez also chipped in with a handy 19 off 8 balls in the contest, hitting 1 four and 2 sixes in the Arabians' successful chase. He comes into the tournament on the back of a spectacular T20I series against New Zealand, and it's only a matter of time before his form translates into a big score.

Hafeez is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Mohammad Nabi (DB)

Mohammad Nabi

The Bulls eased to a comfortable victory in the game against the Tigers, but they had no contribution whatsoever from experienced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Nabi surprisingly wasn't asked to bowl as the Bulls chose to go with only pacers and then holed out on the boundary off the first ball he faced. Bravo's plans didn't work out as his team leaked 128 runs in the 10 overs, and he's likely to call upon his premier off-spinner's services in this clash.

Nabi has been in good hitting form over the last few months in the limited opportunities he has got. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game, he could earn your side some valuable points.

#1 Abdul Shakoor (MA)

Abdul Shakoor

The star of the show from the Arabians' opening-day win over the Warriors, wicket-keeper Abdul Shakoor, is in sizzling form and can't be ignored for this game.

The 35-year-old smashed 73 off 28 balls, hitting 7 fours and 5 sixes in his knock. He reached his fifty off just 14 balls and even recorded a run-out with some smart work behind the stumps.

Shakoor is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.