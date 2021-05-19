NED vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's  1st ODI - May 19th, 2021

The first game of the two-match ODI series between the Netherlands and Scotland will take place at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Wednesday. While both teams haven't played an ODI series for more than a year, the Dutch did participate in tri-nation T20I tournament against Nepal and Malaysia in April.

In head-to-head stats, Scotland have an exceptional record against the Netherlands in ODIs, winning six of the nine matches between the two teams. While the Dutch have managed to emerge victorious just twice, one match was abandoned due to rain.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the first ODI between Scotland and the Netherlands.

#3 Kyle Coetzer

Kyle Coetzer

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer has always led his team from the front. Not only has he performed his captaincy duties to perfection, the 37-year-old has also fared well with the bat.

With the pitch in Rotterdam expected to assist the batters, Kyle Coetzer could score big against the Netherlands.

The Scotland skipper is one to watch out for and could make for an interesting choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 team.

#2 Sebastiaan Braat

Dutch pacer Sebastiaan Braat should find a place in your Dream11 team, considering his fine form and excellent performances in April's tri-nation T20I competition.

The 28-year-old picked up five wickets in three games and was the Netherlands' highest wicket-taker in the tournament against Nepal and Malaysia.

With five scalps to his name in just eight overs in Nepal, Braat could be considered for the role of captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's ODI between the Netherlands and Scotland.

#1 Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd celebrating after completing his century against Malaysia (Image Courtesy: CAN Twitter)

Dutch opening batsman Max O'Dowd was the team's highest run-getter in the tri-nation T20I series, amassing 172 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 154.95.

He smashed 21 fours and seven sixes and guided the Netherlands to the final, where they lost to hosts Nepal.

🇳🇱 191/2

🇲🇾 176/8



Considering his recent form, Max O'Dowd is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the first ODI between Scotland and the Netherlands.