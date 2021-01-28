3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

Match 4 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 sees the Pune Devils take on the Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Qalandars haven't been seen in action so far in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. With players like Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton and Chris Jordan part of their roster, they can be expected to make a deep run in the tournament.

The Devils, on the other hand, took on the Deccan Gladiators in their first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. They coasted to a 7-wicket win in the last over, with opener Kennar Lewis smashing an unbeaten fifty.

Pune Devils Squad: Devon Thomas, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dawid Malan, Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain, KC Karan, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Monir Hossain Khan

Qalandars Squad: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar

Here are 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 clash.

#3 Shahid Afridi (QAL)

Afridi's game is perfectly suited to the T10 format

Although this will be former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's first competitive game since the Pakistan Super League knockouts, he is too valuable a player to not consider.

Bound to contribute in both departments, Afridi's big-hitting ability and miserliness with the ball will serve the Qalandars well. We saw big totals being notched up on the first day in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, and the veteran's experience and free license could bear rich dividends.

Afridi is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Nasir Hossain (PD)

Nasir Hossain

Another player who has the ability to generate points in both departments, Nasir Hossain shone in the Pune Devils' first league game against the Deccan Gladiators.

The Devils skipper sent down two overs for just 18 runs, and dismissed Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine and Prashant Gupta. Although he wasn't required to bat thanks to Kennar Lewis' top-order heroics, we might see him leading from the front against the Qalandars.

Hossain is another reliable choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Tom Banton (QAL)

Tom Banton

Tom Banton hasn't played cricket in a while after opting out of the Big Bash League, but he is bound to make an impression in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

The Englishman scored 162 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 200 in the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, and is undoubtedly the most dangerous batsman on the Qalandars roster.

Banton is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.